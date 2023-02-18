Is New Hampshire's “first in the nation” presidential primary a thing of the past?

The Democratic National Committee two weeks ago adopted a presidential primary calendar in which South Carolina will vote in the “first in the nation” position and New Hampshire will be downgraded to voting second, on the same day as Nevada.

Instead of all the attention being showered on New Hampshire sitting alone in first position, the early primary glory will have to be shared with South Carolina and Nevada. It just won't be the same for New Hampshire.

The old order of presidential primaries was Iowa caucuses, New Hampshire primary, then Nevada and South Carolina. The new order, adopted permanently by the Democratic National Committee, is South Carolina, Nevada and New Hampshire, followed by Georgia and Michigan.

I was in New Hampshire for four presidential primaries. Here are my best memories:

In 1992, Republican President George H.W. Bush was running for reelection. He was challenged by social conservative Pat Buchanan.

Campaigning with Bush in New Hampshire was movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger, whose latest film at that point was "Terminator 2." In the film, Schwarzenegger would defeat the bad guys and then say the iconic line, “Hasta la vista, baby.”

One night, Schwarzenegger stood on the stage of a town hall and said to a roaring crowd, “Pat Buchanan. Hasta la vista, baby.”

Bush won New Hampshire in 1992 but lost the presidency to Bill Clinton.

New Hampshire is a state where previously unknown candidates can campaign hard, win the primary, and instantly become major candidates. A case in point was Sen. Paul Tsongas in 1992.

Tsongas ran an issues-oriented campaign that was very popular with college students. “Tstudents for Tsongas” signs were everywhere.

After he won the New Hampshire primary over Clinton, Tsongas addressed a crowd of cheering college students with these words: “The message is — the message counts.”

The crowd went wild.

Tsongas won New Hampshire in 1992 but lost the Democratic nomination to Clinton.

Buchanan ran for the Republican nomination for president a second time in 1996. The arch-conservative newspaper columnist had planned a quiet “walk-around” at a lumber mill. Imported lumber from Canada was creating economic hard times in lumber towns in New Hampshire.

Public opinion polls that morning showed Buchanan ahead of Kansas Sen. Bob Dole. Hundreds of reporters and photographers showed up at the lumber mill wanting to interview and photograph Buchanan. Suddenly, it was the giant pack of news personnel, and not candidate Buchanan, that were in charge of this particular event.

Buchanan returned to his campaign minivan and stepped up on the running board. For the next hour, Buchanan answered all questions asked by the press and posed for photographs. One agile TV cameraman climbed up on a front-end loader to get high in the air for a downward-looking shot.

Sign up for free: News Alerts Stay in the know on the stories that affect you the most. Sign Up For Free View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Buchanan won New Hampshire in 1996, but Dole won the nomination. Clinton defeated Dole and was reelected president.

Arizona Sen. John McCain ran for the Republican nomination for president in 2000. In New Hampshire, McCain invited newspaper and television reporters to ride with him in his minivan from one New Hampshire campaign event to another. During these one-on-one sessions, McCain dutifully answered every question that was asked, no matter how politically damaging the answer might be.

As McCain’s campaign exploded in press popularity, the minivan was replaced with a giant highway bus named the “Straight Talk Express.”

The day before the primary voting, “The Straight Talk Express” made its last stop at the town hall in Peterborough. Following McCain’s talk, a portable confetti machine filled the entire hall with red, white and blue confetti. This confetti shower lasted three full minutes. Photos of it made front pages across the country the next day.

McCain won New Hampshire, but George W. Bush won the GOP nomination and the White House.

Alan Keyes was a minor candidate for the Republican nomination in 2000. One night in New Hampshire, his campaign speech was accompanied by The Drifters, a well-known rhythm-and-blues band from the 1960s. After Keyes gave his talk, about half the crowd left. The other half stayed on for two hours to sing and dance to such Drifters hits as “Under the Boardwalk,” Up on the Roof” and “On Broadway.”

Keyes was a distant “also ran” in New Hampshire in 2000.

In 2008, Illinois Sen. Barack Obama appeared headed to victory in the New Hampshire Democratic presidential primary. That was until former first lady and New York Sen. Hillary Clinton was asked how she found the strength to campaign so hard for office every day.

As she gave her answer, Hillary Clinton's eyes seemed to be welling with tears. She never cried. She did not have to stop speaking, but it was obvious it was a very emotional moment. She continued:

“You know, this is very personal for me. It’s not political … I see what’s happening. … It’s about our kids’ futures. And it’s really about all of us together.”

At first, Hillary Clinton’s advisers did not know for certain whether her demonstration of emotion was going to help her campaign. Yet every television news program carried video of her “near tears” moment, and almost every newspaper columnist wrote about it.

Hillary Clinton won the 2008 New Hampshire primary, but Obama won the Democratic nomination and the presidency.

The northern New Hampshire community of Dixville Notch constitutes approximately 25 residents of voting age. As the clock strikes midnight and primary voting day begins, the people of Dixville Notch cast what are promoted as “the first official votes” of the U.S. presidential primary elections.

Each Dixville Notch voter is assigned a private voting booth. By having all the voters cast their paper ballots into a box simultaneously as the clock hands both point to the number 12, Dixville Notch successfully guarantees it is the first New Hampshire town to report primary election results.

Under ordinary conditions, the votes of 25 or so people in a rural village would be of no interest. But this is New Hampshire. In recent years, the midnight voting in Dixville Notch has been covered live on national cable television.

The New Hampshire primary is an electoral theme park. It is Disneyland for politics fans. In 1996, one man went from one campaign event to another with a hand-painted sign on his chest that read, “My lifetime dream is to attend the New Hampshire primary.”

The “first in the nation” New Hampshire presidential primary is beginning to fade away. I will miss it.