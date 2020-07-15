Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper's Senate campaign reports a $5.2 million fundraising haul over the past three months, calling it a record for any Senate candidate in state history.
Hickenlooper's haul is significant, though it comes as his fellow Democratic hopefuls have been shattering Senate fundraising records nationally. Hickenlooper in November will be facing Sen. Cory Gardner, who is considered the most vulnerable Republican senator up for reelection. Hickenlooper, a former presidential candidate, outraised Gardner in the first three months of the year.
The Democratic campaign on Wednesday reported raising the $5.2 million between April 1 and June 30. It said donations came from all of Colorado's 64 counties. Hickenlooper plans to report $4.6 million cash on hand at the end of the quarter, about half the $9.3 million Gardner reported his campaign had in the bank at the end of the previous quarter.
The period includes the weeks running up to Colorado's June 30 Democratic primary, which Hickenlooper won handily despite a series of gaffes. Gardner and other Republicans began a multimillion-dollar ad campaign against Hickenlooper before the primary concluded, and Hickenlooper's allies have hit back.
The Hickenlooper campaign said its average donation this quarter was $23.50, and 95% of donations were under $200. A spokesman said the campaign received contributions from 48,400 donors for the quarter.
While Hickenlooper's total set a Colorado record, he appears to be lagging other Democratic Senate candidates in targeted races around the country who have announced bigger hauls for the quarter.
Former combat pilot Amy McGrath, who is challenging GOP Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in Kentucky, raised an eye-popping $17.4 million for the quarter, and Democrat Jaime Harrison raised $13.9 million in the three-month period for his campaign against U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham in South Carolina.
Mark Kelly raised $12.8 million in his bid to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Martha McSally in Arizona, and Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon took in $9 million over the period in her run against U.S. Sen. Susan Collins.
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, another former presidential candidate, reported raising $7.7 million in his challenge against U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, while former North Carolina state Sen. Cal Cunningham said he raised $7.4 million haul in his campaign to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis.
Democrats would need to net three seats and win the presidency to gain control of the Senate.
Colorado Politics reporter Ernest Luning contributed to this report.