Is journalism really necessary? I mean we’ve got TikTok and Twitter and Facebook now, and the internet lets any person, company or government entity that wants to tell their story themselves become their own publisher.

Clearly many Americans don’t think journalists add much to society given our low approval ratings and the hundreds of towns that have let their papers die. And certainly many politicians don’t see the need. A law proposed last week in Florida would presume “information from anonymous sources to be false and remove protections that allow journalists to shield the identity of sources if they are sued.”

But a few hundred of us who got the once-in-a-lifetime honor of hearing Nobel Peace Prize winner Dmitry Muratov last week in Denver and Colorado Springs heard a powerful testament to the importance of journalism.

Muratov is editor of Novaya Gazeta (New Gazette), a fiercely independent newspaper in Russia that has been a tenacious watchdog for many years. Seven of his journalists have been killed during his long fight to expose corruption, electoral fraud and human rights violations. He was awarded the Nobel Prize in 2021 for risking his life to bring light to Russia.

“Yes, we growl and bite,” he said of the press. “Yes, we have sharp teeth and strong grip. But we are the prerequisite for progress. We are the antidote to tyranny.”

Muratov reminded us that for a brief shining moment, thanks to Mikhail Gorbachev, Russia was a democracy with an unfettered free press. And then in the blink of an eye, it was gone.

Boris Yeltsin, Gorbachev’s successor, at one time said, “I am ready to grind my teeth into flour, if necessary, but I will not shut the press down,” Muratov said. Yeltsin kept his word while he was premier.

“Gorbachev and Yeltsin were able to say goodbye to communism with no bloodshed,” Muratov told a crowd of 600 at the Ent Center in Colorado Springs. ”Then the Russian elite betrayed the Russian people. The people wanted democracy.” He said they still do.

It was bracing to hear the unalloyed, unspun, unfiltered people's view from inside Russia.

When Putin took power, the oligarchs who were loyal to Putin gained access to all the oil, gas, and natural resources, but the Russian people were left with nothing.

“Democracy is goods you sell at boutique store,” the oligarchs told the Russian people, according to Muratov. “It is something you cannot afford. They told people we have democracy, we do have it, but you don’t have it because you cannot afford it. As a result, those in power had yachts to ride around in, and the people had to line up in queues for bread.

“That was how democracy was killed by people who call themselves democrats.”

His implicit warning was that it could happen here as well.

After the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991, Muratov and other journalists co-founded Novaya Gazeta, which soon became a leading advocate for democracy and freedom of expression in Russia.

Gorbachev helped fund the paper and became co-owner in 2006.

But when Putin took power, he decided all media outlets must be turned into state outlets again.

“When we started investigating corruption, the journalists started facing problems," Muratov said. "The corruption turned into an industry in its own right.”

During Putin's early years, Muratov lost two journalists, including his deputy, who were working on corruption in the government at the highest levels of power. Muratov said his deputy was poisoned. “No skin was left on his body. I saw him a few days before he passed away. He was 53 years old at the time. But in the coffin I saw a 100-year-old man.”

Afterwards, Muratov wanted to close the newspaper down, because it was dangerous for a journalist’s life. “The journalists opposed their editor in chief," he recalled. "So did Gorbachev, so we continued our work."

He said his journalists wanted to fulfill what they saw as their duty to society. “And they’re risking their very lives. And yet, a lot of young, beautiful, promising young people are coming to our editorial office who want to work for us.”

Sign up for free: News Alerts Stay in the know on the stories that affect you the most. Sign Up For Free View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

But the newspaper was shut down anyway, by a judge, after the Ukrainian war started.

“Novaya Gazeta was shut down completely because it was in the way of covering what was called the special military operation.” A European edition was launched soon after to get around the censorship, but its website was soon blocked. But Russians are still reading Gazeta journalism via Virtual Personal Networks (VPNs) that the government can’t block.

Muratov was not alone. Over 300 independent media outlets were shut down over the last year. Journalism is essentially outlawed in Russia.

“Thousands of professionals are simply forced into emigration,” Muratov said. But Muratov is not one of the emigrants.

When asked why he isn’t concerned about the risks to himself despite still living and working in Moscow, he demurred.

“Journalists of Novaya Gazeta never publicly discuss their own safety,” he said. Instead he shifted the focus quickly to the greater risks faced by political prisoners, the protesting mothers of soldiers, and the children of Ukraine.

“On average” last year, he explained, “a Ukrainian kid spent 960 hours in a bomb shelter while being bombed. I can’t imagine the trauma these kids will retain for the rest of their lives.”

Inside Russia, people are being trained to embrace death, rewarded for it. "Each dead soldier is compensated at around $180,000," Muratov said. It would take 25 years for a Russian to normally earn that much.

Just like in the days of Stalin, "The cult of death is being celebrated."

He made a heartfelt plea for the world’s support for the scatterlings of Russia, for the journalists who have left but are still doing their job.

“They must be read and should be read," he added. "This generation should be helped, supported. They are where the future of the country lies.

“I think the world is wise enough and smart enough to understand this, and the world is helping."

He mentioned, for example, that when he decided to auction off his Nobel Prize to help the children of Ukraine, the prize sold for $103 million, and the money was used to help almost half a million Ukrainian kids.

“This must continue. Everyone must overcome their own fatigue of the war.”

After three standing ovations, he ended his testimony with a parable and a plea.

“There’s a beach covered in thousands of starfish, and there’s a boy who is throwing one after another back in the ocean. The boy is asked, what is the point of all of this?

“And the boy said, ‘I saved the fish that I could save,’ Muratov told us.

“Everyone must have a fish that they should save.

“I do not know how much time we have left on earth, but let’s live it as human beings.”