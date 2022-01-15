Now is the time to bury the 20 percent of Colorado Springs electric utility power lines that remain above ground and are subject to being knocked down during the region’s frequent windstorms and heavy snowstorms.
The need for removing the above-ground power poles and electric lines and putting them underground was amply illustrated by the last month's horrible windstorm.
It blew down countless large trees, some falling across power lines, snapping them, and thereby turning off the electricity for hundreds of Colorado Springs households.
Some downtown-area individuals and families were plunged into darkness and cold for as long as three days or more. Loss of electric power for lighting also means loss of the gas furnace (it is controlled electrically) and loss of refrigeration for frozen foods.
About 80 percent of Colorado Springs homes and businesses already have buried power lines and thus are protected from power outages as a result of windstorms and snowstorms. Since the early 1970s, new housing construction in Colorado Springs has been required to have buried power lines. The unburied 20 percent thus is concentrated in older neighborhoods of the city surrounding downtown.
The burying of power lines in new construction in Colorado Springs was the result of an agreement between city officials and the building industry. In return for being allowed to install roll-curbs (less expensive) at the edge of new streets instead of standard-curb-and-gutter (more expensive), building contractors agreed to use the money saved to bury electric power lines into new homes and businesses.
It was a trade-off. Save money by installing roll-curbs, use that money to bury power lines.
Electric power in Colorado Springs is provided by Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU), which is owned by the city government. The Colorado Springs City Council serves as the board of directors for Colorado Springs Utilities. If above-ground power lines are to be buried, it is Colorado Springs City Council that will have to do the job.
There is a movement afoot in the older neighborhoods of our city to request that City Council use the high credit ratings of City Utilities to borrow the money needed to bury the last remaining above-ground power lines. This will remove the threat of downed lines and power outages immediately.
The borrowed money will be paid off with a slight increase in electric utility bills.
Otherwise City Utilities will only bury power lines at a slow pace as funds become available, a process that will take many years and likely guarantee a number of severe electric power outages in the city’s future.
Not only do the older neighborhoods around downtown have most of the above-ground power lines. They also have large numbers of mature trees that have grown to great heights. These tall trees can do great amounts of destruction to power lines and power poles when they blow down in windstorms. In snowstorms, snow-laden heavy branches break off and break power lines as they fall to the ground.
The Old North End, Patty Jewett, Middle Shooks Run, and other older neighborhoods were hit hard in the mid-December windstorm. Estimates run as high as over 100 trees blown down, resulting in widespread power failures.
Dutch Schulz, president of the Old North End, is recruiting other downtown neighborhoods, organized as the Historic Neighborhoods Partnership (HNP), to join in advocating for 100 percent buried power lines in Colorado Springs.
Schulz argues that electric utility-caused wildfires in California (Pacific Gas and Electric) further illustrate the need for putting all power lines underground in the central city. Older neighborhoods in Colorado Springs, where most remaining above-ground electric lines are located, are particularly threatened by potential electrical utility fires.
These older neighborhoods are filled with mature trees, have homes that are mainly made of wood, and have houses that are located close together. Also these neighborhoods have old Victorian-era structures that, unlike modern ranch houses, are tall (2 and ½ stories high) and thus can easily catch flying sparks.
Having above-ground power lines in older neighborhoods is a recipe for fast-spreading electrical fires that could do great damage.
Although the cause of the recent wildfire that devastated the Marshall area of Boulder County is under investigation, that wildfire illustrated that fires of any kind can devastate thickly populated built-up neighborhoods similar to the older neighborhoods in Colorado Springs. It shows just how great the damage from a utility-caused fire in Colorado Springs could be.
Meanwhile, we applaud the much-needed efforts by state and county officials to advance fire mitigation efforts in our nearby foothills. The current drought and climate forecasts urge us to redouble collaborative efforts in this demanding policy area.
The city took an important step forward in the 1970s when it arranged for buried power lines in newly constructed residential neighborhoods. The time is ripe for Colorado Springs Utilities, by planning ahead and borrowing the money required, to extend the reform of buried power lines to the entire community, old as well as new.
Tom Cronin and Bob Loevy write about Colorado and national political issues.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only