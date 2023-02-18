In his State of the Union address, President Biden sure sounded like a man running for reelection, previewing his likely campaign message for all to hear:

"This is a blue-collar blueprint to rebuild America and make a real difference in your lives," the president said in the speech. He doubled down on the message in the following days during tours of blue-collar strongholds in the Rust Belt. Biden's apparent strategy in the coming campaign is to increase the number of Democratic voters by winning blue-collar workers back to the Democratic fold.

“For decades, the middle class has been hollowed out,” Biden said. “Too many good-paying manufacturing jobs moved overseas. Factories closed down. Once-thriving cities and towns that many of you represent became shadows of what they used to be. And along the way, something else we lost: Pride. Our sense of self-worth.”

The reason for Biden’s focus on blue collar workers is that Democrats have seen support among voters without college degrees slip precipitously in recent years. About two-thirds of eligible voters do not have four-year college degrees. In a New York Times/Siena College poll in September, 59% of white working-class voters said Republicans were the party of the working class, compared with 28% who chose Democrats. In 2020, Biden won 61% of college graduates, but only 45% of voters without a four-year college degree — and just 33% of white voters without a four-year degree.

President Donald Trump was effective in appealing to blue-collar workers culturally by stressing immigration security, gun rights and religious values and tapping into blue-collar anger over liberal elitism. He positioned himself as a champion of blue-collar jobs like coal mining and construction.

“Now more than ever, 'blue collar' is defined by cultural issues, so not just income,” according to Ryan Winger, director of data analysis and campaign consulting with Magellan Strategies in Colorado.

But Biden plans an economic appeal, not a cultural one.

He's made a big bet that resuscitating an economy that builds and manufactures more things in America will improve the lives of blue-collar workers enough to bring them back into the Democratic fold.

The question is: Will Biden get the credit for that revived blue-collar economy, and how well will Biden’s appeal play among the working class, especially in Colorado, which hasn’t seen the same flight of blue-collar workers to the Republican Party?

“I can only say that whatever the conventional wisdom is on how many truly 'blue-collar' voters there even are in Colorado,” Winger told us, “actual election results would suggest that the truth is probably even fewer. They aren't some critical swing vote like you can assume they are in the Rust Belt states.”

A Mountaineer Research exit poll from Global Strategy Group and ProgressNow Colorado taken in November 2022 shows that the blue-collar equation in Colorado is different than much of the rest of the country.

Despite their very different geographic and demographic profiles, Adams and Pueblo counties were grouped together by the pollsters because they are the two blue-collar population centers that shifted most strongly away from Democrats between 2012 and 2016.

Trump won Pueblo in 2016, and came closer than Republicans usually do in Adams County the same year, our senior political correspondent Ernest Luning told me. But in 2018, Colorado saw both counties shift back toward Democrats, and both swung back toward Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

“The 2016 results were interpreted as a sign that Dems were losing their hold on a key element of their base, like happened in the Rust Belt states, but it seems to have been a transitory swing,” Luning noted.

The two blue-collar strongholds in Colorado diverged a bit in 2020, the pollsters found, “as Adams continued moving back to the left (bringing it back to about where it was in 2012), but Pueblo shifted back a bit toward Republicans.

“Pueblo is the one major population center in Colorado that remains most problematic for Democrats relative to their historical performance,” the pollsters concluded, “as it voted 10 points worse for Biden than it did for Obama in 2012.

In every other county, though, Biden’s blue-collar appeals may fall on deaf ears because the blue-collar voting population isn’t big enough to really make a difference.

“Colorado's electorate across the board is seen as less susceptible to those types of swings," observes Luning, “because all else being equal, it's also more highly educated than electorates elsewhere, and that's more correlated with voting Dem.”

Elsewhere around the country, Biden and Democrats have their work cut out for them when it comes to winning back blue-collar voters. In a recent Washington Post/ABC News poll, just 36% of Americans without a college degree approved of Biden’s job performance, and just 31% of voters without a degree approved of his handling of the economy.

Acknowledging these demographic headwinds, Biden has started making some big promises to Blue Collar America. “Let’s offer every American the path to a good career whether they go to college or not,” Biden said.

"Scranton Joe" is touting his administration’s accomplishments during its first two years as a down payment on that promise, including:

• Twelve million jobs created — including 800,000 manufacturing jobs — and an unemployment rate of 3.4%.

• An infrastructure bill, passed with bipartisan support, that allocates about $850 billion in new spending over 10 years for 20,000 new infrastructure projects and a national network of charging stations for electric vehicles and expanded access to high-speed internet.

• A bill that allocates about $75 billion in direct federal aid and tax credits to revive domestic manufacturing of semiconductors.

• A crackdown on junk fees, those hidden or unexpected charges from banks, hotels, airlines and other service providers. Such fees hit the pocketbooks of blue-collar workers extra hard.

“My economic plan is about investing in places and people that have been forgotten. Amid the economic upheaval of the past four decades, too many people have been left behind or treated like they’re invisible,” Biden said. “Maybe that’s you, watching at home. You remember the jobs that went away. And you wonder whether a path even exists anymore for you and your children to get ahead without moving away. I get it.”

Fortunately for us, and perhaps unfortunately for how Biden’s reelection message might resonate here, Colorado is not one of the forgotten places.