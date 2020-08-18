David Askinas is out as chief executive officer of USA Taekwondo, and he'll act as a consultant to the Colorado Springs-based national governing body through the 2012 London Games. USA Taekwondo has undergone financial problems and organizational chaos under Askinas, and in a grievance filed Aug. 5 by taekwondo referee Bernard Robinson, Olympian Charlotte Craig detailed “inappropriate conduct” by Askinas. Photo by TOMORROW KOREA TIMES