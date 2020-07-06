Christopher Osher is a senior investigative reporter and editor for Colorado Watch. His work as an investigative reporter has regularly spurred reform and meaningful change in Colorado in the form of criminal investigations and criminal charges, new laws and regulations, resignations and legislative initiatives. He formerly was an investigative reporter at The Denver Post and worked at newspapers in Virginia, Iowa, Ohio, Arkansas and Pennsylvania before arriving in Denver in 2015. He is a graduate of the University of Arkansas, where he learned under the guidance of Roy Reed, who covered the civil rights movement for The New York Times. His work has garnered numerous state, regional and national awards, including a 2012 selection as the best in government reporting by Governing magazine, a 3rd place National Headliner award in 2013, a Best in the West investigative reporting award in 2013 and a 3rd place public service award from the National Society of Professional Journalists in 2011. He also was a leading contributor to work that was a 2012 finalist for an IRE (Investigative Reporters and Editors) Freedom of Information award for “Failed to Death,” a series of stories exposing the deaths of Colorado children under the watch of the state’s child protective system.