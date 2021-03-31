Much has been said about SB21-62 — a bill I am sponsoring aimed at safely reducing arrests, cash bail and jail populations — by the Gazette editorial board and critics like Gazette columnist Jimmy Sengenberger. The board began a recent editorial with a false premise, followed by erroneous assumptions and ended with mischaracterizations about my positions (“Don’t increase crime by ending cash bail,” March 11). And Sengenberger’s tirade against SB21-62, while colorful, amounts to nothing more than inaccurate fear mongering (“Will the General Assembly protect criminals?” March 12).
They’ve had their say, now let me be clear: SB21-62 will not neuter police officers ’ability to protect communities amidst a raging crime spree. If that were the case, I wouldn’t support it and neither would the Colorado attorney general, the Colorado Department of Public Safety, several elected district attorneys, the Law Enforcement Action Partnership, and the Colorado Crime Survivors Network. What SB21-62 does aim to do is help keep people accused of low-level crimes and those who are not a public safety risk out of jail while they resolve their case. The bill stems from the simple premise that jail beds should be reserved for people who are a risk to others, not for people who happen to be poor, struggling with substance use disorders, or in a mental health crisis.
I believe jail beds are appropriate for people who pose a threat to others, but that is not our current system. The United States and Colorado are addicted to incarceration. Our country incarcerates more people than any other nation in the world, both in absolute terms and by rate.
Yet, we have the highest violent crime rate compared with all developed nations (14th highest murder rate in the world). Either we are a nation disproportionately made up of violent criminals or we are proof that mass incarceration does not make us safer. I believe we are the latter. We are also the only developed country to continue to rely on a cash bond system for presumptively innocent people accused of crime. This means that people with money remain free pretrial, able to keep jobs, keep custody of their children, and more effectively fight their criminal case; while people without means remain behind bars. To compound the cruelty, pretrial detention significantly
increases the likelihood of conviction and a lengthy jail sentence.
It’s not surprising that the board is able to brush off how “badly flawed” the current system is but still consider it the “world’s best.” After all, who is harmed most by these backward policies? Not me. Not the majority of the editorial board or Sengenberger. It’s people of color, people with disabilities and people living in poverty.
Sengenberger used his personal experience to whip up public safety concerns that are also irrelevant to the bill, spreading fear that people on auto theft crime sprees and those engaged in violent crime will be loose on our streets. Like Sengenberger, I, too, have had a car stolen, had it rifled through several times and even had my shed broken into. And while those were unsettling experiences, they pale in comparison to those of people languishing unjustly in our jails, and frankly have no bearing on this bill. SB21-62 allows arrests for any Victim Rights Act crime or felony offense, including auto theft, whenever there is a safety risk or risk of repeat offenses. Judges can set money bond in any case where there’s a safety or a flight risk. The bill fully excludes violent felonies and domestic violence from its provisions because it is a carefully crafted measure that reflects more than six months of law enforcement and survivor stakeholding.
Not a single victim organization in Colorado has expressed opposition, and many crime survivors have already testified in strong support.
Yes, Colorado has seen an uptick in property crimes and certain high-level violent crimes this past year. I am concerned about that trend. But it is not related to this bill or to COVID-19 policies adopted by sheriffs to save lives.
So, what is driving the crime increase? Certainly, this will be studied, but many have posited some common sense reasons: In 2020, our country faced a global pandemic along with a steep economic downturn and increased homelessness; streets were empty and buildings were shuttered creating new opportunities for property crime; kids were out of school and often unsupervised; and we saw racial unrest and deep distrust of the police. In such an environment, an increase in certain crimes, while upsetting, is not surprising.
But the answer is not to lock up more neighbors. We have been trying that approach for decades, and it has failed us from a safety perspective, a racial justice perspective, and human perspective. SB21-62 will not solve mass incarceration or racial injustice entirely, but it is a thoughtful, measured approach to alleviate people’s suffering — not cause it.
Pete Lee, a Colorado Springs Democrat and an attorney, represents District 11 in the Colorado State Senate.