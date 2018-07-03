There is certainly no shortage of festivals to keep you occupied over the next several months. Whatever your passion, whether it be beer, music, food, art, donkeys, balloons or Bigfoot, there's a festival out there for you.
With this extensive list of different fiestas, carnivals and jamborees in the state, there's really no excuse not to get out out of the house and enjoy the summer.
Want to stay local? Here's a list exclusive to the Springs area.
- Cripple Creek - Once Upon a Time in the West Art Show: Featuring western art. Through July 5, Cripple Creek Heritage Center, Cripple Creek.
- Green Mountain Falls - Green Box Arts Festival: Celebrate the best of today's innovative creators. Through July 7, Green Mountain Falls.
- Vail - Bravo! Vail Music Festival: Celebrating 30 Years of Music in the Mountains.Through Aug. 2, Vail.
- Boulder - Colorado Music Festival: providing access to the best of the world's music through education and performance. Through Aug. 4, Chautauqua Auditorium, Boulder.
- Larkspur - Colorado Renaissance Festival: Flash back to the 16th Century and journey through a medieval city. Saturdays and Sundays, through Aug. 5, Larkspur.
- Aspen - Aspen Music Festival and School: More than 400 events and featuring its signature wide variety of musical works, periods and performers. Through Aug. 19, Aspen.
- Steamboat Springs - Strings Music Festival: Jazz, rock, country, bluegrass and more. Through Aug. 24, Steamboat Springs.
- Denver — Friday Night Bazaar - RiNo Summer 2018: More than 30 local makers, breweries and food trucks. Fridays, through Sept. 14, 2845 Walnut St., Denver.
JULY
- Paonia - Cherry Days: Vendors, music, parade and more. July 3 and 4, Paonia.
- Denver - Urban Market: Denver's premier open air marketplace with live concert at noon. July 5, 19 and 28, Skyline Park, Denver.
- Carbondale - Mt. Sopris Music Fest: Celebrates Carbondale's vibrant, local, live music scene. July 6, 4th Street Plaza and Park, Carbondale.
- La Veta - Spanish Peaks Music Festival: With Jerrod Neimann, Exit West and more. July 6 and 7, La Veta.
- Denver - Cherry Creek Arts Festival: Celebration of visual, culinary and performing arts. July 6-8, Cherry Creek North Shopping District, from 2nd to 3rd Avenues, Denver.
- Copper Mountain - Music Festival: Workshops, jam sessions, outdoor adventures and fireworks. July 6-8, Copper Mountain.
- Breckenridge - Breckenridge July Art Festival: Nationally ranked 60th of fine art festivals. July 6-8, Main Street Station, Breckenridge.
- Denver - LOHI Bazaar BBQ: Presented by LOHI Music Fest, The Denver Bazaar, TheBigWonderful, and DiningOut Magazine with music, art and BBQ. July 6-8, West 32nd Avenue, Denver.
- Crested Butte - Wildflower Festival: Surround yourself in the symphony of wildflowers. July 6-15, Crested Butte.
- Colorado Springs - Blues Under the Bridge: Enjoy the music of Los Lobos and more at a unique spot. July 7, under the bridge, 218 W. Colorado Ave.
- Commerce City — Mile High Brews & Tunes: July 7, Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City.
- Westcliffe - Car Show: Pancake breakfast, bounce house and car show. July 7, Westcliffe.
- Breckenridge - Summer Beer Festival: With 50 breweries for tastings and live music. July 7, Beaver Run Resort an Conference Center, main parking lot, Breckenridge.
- Manitou Springs - Garden of the Arts: Summer celebration of fine visual arts and handcrafted goods. July 7 and 8, Memorial Park, Manitou Springs.
- Grand Lake - Grand Lake Arts and Crafts Festivals: Featuring handmade articles from talented craftsmen. July 7 and 8, Grand Lake Town Square Park, Grand Lake.
- Smila - Simla Days: Parade, tournaments, games and food. July 7 and 8, Town Park, Simla.
- Durango - Music in the Mountains Classical Music Festival: With musicians of the highest caliber. July 7-29, Durango.
- Central City - Central Center Opera Festival: July 7-Aug. 5.
- Brighton - Down to Earth Days: One of Colorado's best car shows with food trucks, vendors, giveaways and more. July 8, Brighton.
- Englewood - 7/10TM Festival: Music Festival for the people, celebrating the world of CBD and THC through competitions, instructional seminars, expositions, celebrity appearances, concerts and product showcases. July 11 and 12, Englewood.
- Salida - Colorado Theatre Festival: Designed to provide an environment for community theatre companies and theatre practitioners to expand and explore their abilities in the theatre arts. July 11-14, Steamplant Event Center, Salida.
- Aurora - Summer in the City: Event just for kids with healthy snacks, inflatables field games and more. July 11 and Aug. 1, Mission Viejo Park, Aurora.
- Westcliffe - High Mountain Hay Fever - Bluegrass Festival: The motto is simple: "Small Scale - Big Time." July 12-15, The Bluff and Summit Park, Westcliffe.
- Durango - Rocky Mountain Ukefest: Concerts and ukulele workshops for all levels of musicians. July 12-15, Durango.
- Denver - Colorado Burlesque Festival: July 12-15, Exdo Event Center, Denver.
- Longmont - Rhythm on the River: Entertainment, runs, food and more. July 13 and 14, Roger's Grove, Longmont.
- Olathe - Nightvision Festival: Christian music festival. July 13 and 14, Community Park. Olathe.
- Colorado Springs - Plein Air Show: With 14 artists. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. July 13-15, The Broadmoor Galleries, Colorado Springs.
- Denver - Slow Food Nations Festival: A festival to taste and explore a world of good, clean and fair food for all. July 13-15, Larimer Square, Denver.
- Morrison - Biergarten Festival: Family-friendly cultural event offering traditional German food, entertainment, live music and beer. July 13-15, Morrison.
- Denver - Colorado Black Arts Festival: Showcasing the talents of local, regional, and national African Americans in art and culture. July 13-15, City Park, Denver.
- Littleton - Colorado Irish Festival: If you can't be in Ireland, be at the Colorado Irish Festival. July 13-15, Clement Park, Littleton.
- Estes Park - Comic Con: With celebrities, carnival and more. July 13-15, Event Complex, Estes Park.
- Edwards - Art on the Rockies: Fine art, kid's zone and more. July 13-15, Colorado Mountain College, Edwards.
- Denver - Mile High Wine Fest: Music, art and beer. July 14, Shops at Northfield Stapleton, Denver.
- Salida - Brewers Rendezvous: July 14, Riverside Park, Salida.
- Highlands Ranch - Oaked & Smoked - American Whiskey and BBQ: Sample American whiskey from all over the world. July 14, Recreation Center at Eastridge, Highlands Ranch.
- Denver - Wanderlust Festival: An experience for your mind, body and soul. July 14, Great Lawn Park, Denver
- Centennial - Brew-N-Que: Music, BBQ and beer. July 14, Centennial Park, Centennial.
- Colorado Springs - Pridefest: The official Colorado Springs LGBT Pride festival and parade. July 14 and 15, America the Beautiful Park, Colorado Springs.
- Loveland - Festival of the Arts: Local and national artists. July 14 and 15, The Promenade Shops at Centerra, Loveland.
- Keystone - Wine and Jazz Festival: River Run braids hundreds of wines into a picturesque piazza of wine seminars and deluxe jazz ensembles. July 14 and 15, Keystone.
- Grand Lake - Buffalo Days: Life music and everything buffalo. July 14 and 15, Town Park, Grand Lake.
- Telluride - The Ride Festival: Stellar rock and roll music. July 14 and 15, Telluride.
- Silverthorne - Fine Art Festival: More than 80 artisans from 13 categories. July 14 and 15, Silverthorne.
- Winter Park - Alpine ArtAffair: Outdoor juried show. July 14 and 15, Hideaway Park, Winter Park.
- Steamboat Springs - Art in the Park: More than 150 vendors, food, drink and more. July 14 and 15, West Lincoln Park, Steamboat Springs.
- Denver - Fairmount Cemetery Car Show: More than 250 cards and food trucks. July 15, Fairmount Cemetery, Denver.
- Boulder - Boulder Market: Boulder's Premier Open Air Marketplace with more than 75 vendors, music and family fun. July 15, Central Park, Boulder.
- Lake City - Arts & Crafts Festival: Fine arts and crafts and good food. July 17, Town Park and along Silver Street, Lake City.
- Denver - Colorado International Activism Film Festival: July 17-19, Denver.
- Frederick - Chainsaws and Chuckwagons: Masterful chainsaw carvers, music and food trucks. July 18-21, downtown, Frederick.
- Telluride - Telluride Americana Music Festival & Songwriters Showcase: July 18-21, Sheridan Opera House, Telluride.
- Gypsum - Gypsum Daze: Music, fishing, parade, food and more. July 19-21, Gypsum.
- Telluride - Yoga Festival: Meditation, music, hiking, dining, social gatherings and more. July 19-22, Telluride.
- Colorado Springs - 719 Day Brewfest: Craft beer, food trucks, music and more. July 20, Weidner Field, 6303 Barnes Road, Colorado Springs.
- Colorado Springs - Summer Rock Fest: With Random Hero, Zahna, Gold Frankincense & Myrrh, Amongst the Giants. 6:30 p.m. July 20, Sunshine Studios Live, Colorado Springs.
- South Fork - Logger Days Festival: Events and competitions to celebrate the time-honored tradition of logging. July 20, South Fork.
- Aurora - Summer in the City: Event just for kids with healthy snacks, inflatables field games and more. July 20, Municipal Center Great Lawn, Aurora.
- Denver - Global Dance Festival: With Adventure Club, Arty and more. July 20 and 21, Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Denver.
- Estes Park - SnowyGrass: Bluegrass Festival: Local bands, food and more. July 20 and 21, Baldwin Park, Estes Park.
- Littleton - Turkey Leg and Wine Hoedown: Turkey bowling, live music, tubing in the lazy river and great food. A strange and wonderful family event. July 20 and 21 Littleton.
- Colorado Springs - Rocky Mountain Antique Festival: Authentic, antique & vintage shopping with dealers from 12 states. July 20-22, Norris Penrose Event Center, Colorado Springs.
- Victor - Gold Rush Days: Test your strength and will at the mining games, cut a rug at the street dance and more. July 20-22 Victor.
- Denver - Mile High Global Bazaar - International Festival: Celebration of international cultures, arts, crafts, merchandise, food and music. July 20-22, Skyline Park, Denve.
- Alma - Alma Festival in the Clouds: Outdoor art and music festival. July 20-22, Alma Town Park, Alma.
- Creede - Sculpture Show: Juried display of sculptors from the Rocky Mountain region. July 20-22, Basham Park, Creede.
- Colorado Springs - Springs Beer Fest: More than 120 beers. July 21, America the Beautiful Park, Colorado Springs.
- Littleton - Lavender Festival: Vendors, music, food and 800 blooming lavender plants. July 21, Denver Botanic Gardens, Littleton.
- Colorado Springs - Springs Beer Fest: More than 120 beers, tastings, food vendors and more. July 21, America the Beautiful Park, Colorado Springs.
- Gould - Yeti Fest: Food, music and Bigfoot fun. July 21, Gould Community Center, Gould.
- Arvada - Arvada on Tap - A Craft Beer and BBQ Fest: July 21, Ralston Park Addition, Arvada.
- Lake City - Ducky Derby: Ducks float from Henson Creek to Memorial Park. July 21, Lake City.
- Longmont - Jazz Festival: July 21, downtown Longmont
- Castle Rock - Castle Rock WineFest: Tastings, cooking demonstrations, food trucks, music and more. July 21, Buttefield Crossing Park, Castle Rock.
- Denver - Orthodox Food Festival & Old Globeville Days: Ethnic food and entertainment. July 21, Holy Transfiguration Orthodox Cathedral, Denver.
- Central City - Beat the Heat Wing-Fest: July 21.
- Denver - Summer Tequila Fest: Intimate setting with tequila reps showcasing their brands. July 21, Denver.
- Colorado Springs - Goth Fest: With Gothic Lizard, WitchHands and more. July 21, Sunshine Studios Live, Colorado Springs.
- Edgewater - Blues & BBQ Street Festival: Music, food and beer. July 21, Citizen's Park, Edgewater.
- Winter Park - Jazz Festival: Annual tradition. July 21 and 22, Hideaway Park, Winter Park.
- Elizabeth - Elizabeth Celtic Festival: Bonny knees contests, homebrew competition, live entertainment, whiskey tasting. July 21 and 22, Elizabeth.
- Boulder - Pearl Street Arts Fest: Juried celebration of visual arts celebrating photography, sculpture and upcycled art. July 21 and 22, Pearl Street Mall, Boulder.
- Evergreen - SummerFest: With more than 100 artists from all over the country. July 21 and 22, Evergreen.
- Towaoc - Arts & Crafts Festival: Pop-up arts and crafts festival. July 21 and 22, Ute Mountain Casino Hotel.
- Chimney Rock - Life at Chimney Rock Festival: Step back in time as volunteers and artisans demonstrate ancient tools and crafts. July 21 and 22, Chimney Rock National Monument, Chimney Rock.
- Salida - Riverside Art and Music Festival: National artists, food, music and more. July 21 and 22, Salida.
- Aspen - Arts Festival: Life-size sculptures, photography, glass, paintings, ceramics, one-of-a-kind jewelry and mixed media. July 21 and 22, Aspen.
- Durango - Fiesta Days: Parade, rodeos and more. July 23-29, Durango.
- Crested Butte - Crested Butte Wine and Food Festival: With more than 500 wines from 25 wineries and distributors. July 25-29, Crested Butte.
- Denver - Underground Music Showcase: Colorado's premier Indie festival. July 26-29, Denver.
- Fort Collins - Fringe Festival: Dance, improv, storytelling and more. July 26-29, Fort Collins.
- Mancos - Mancos Days: Parade, games, fishing derby, vendors. July 26-29, Mancos.
- Evergreen - Jazz Festival: World-class talent, intimate venues and Rocky Mountain setting. July 27 and 28, Evergreen.
- Denver - Denver Summer Brew Fest: Sample more than 100 brews. July 27 and 28, Mile High Station, Denver.
- Telluride - Many Hands Fiber Arts Festival: Fiber artists will display, share, educate about the diverse creative aspects of every fiber arts discipline. July 27-29, Telluride.
- Lyons - RockyGrass: Originally founded by Bill Monroe, the father of bluegrass, this festival is known internationally as one of the great traditional bluegrass festivals. July 27-29, Planet Bluegrass Ranch, Lyons.
- Snowmass Village - Yoga on the Mountain: More than 50 classes, music, eco-friendly shopping and more. July 27-29, Snowmass Village.
- Fairplay - Burro Days: Burro races, llama races, kiddies pack dog races, parades and more. July 27-29, Fairplay.
- Carbondale - Mountain Fair Festival: More than 145 vendors, music and more. July 27-29, Carbondale.
- Denver - 258 Deaf Street Festival: Sign language culture festival. July 28, National Western Complex, Denver.
- Green Mountain Falls - 80th Annual Bronc Day Festival: Parade, food, boat races vendors and more. July 28, Green Mountain Falls.
- Westminster - Westy Craft Brew Fest: Music, ciders, meede and beer. July 28, Westminster.
- Grand Junction - Grand Mesa Moose Day Festival: Scavenger hunt, touch table and more. July 28, Grand Junctionz.
- Breckenridge - Food and Wine Festival: Main Street Station Plaza transforms into a charming mountain-side, vineyard with an array of varietals created by fine wineries. July 28, Breckenridge.
- Broomfield - VegFest Colorado: Health and environmental fair supporting a vegan lifestyle. July 28 and 29, Broomfield.
- Keystone - River Run Village Art Festival: With more than 80 artists. July 28 and 29, Keystone.
- Denver - Colorado Dragon Boat Festival: Take a trip to Asia, with exhibits, performances and dragon boat racing. July 28 and 29, Sloan's Lake, Denver.
- Denver - Cheesman Park Art Fest: Currently ranked 4th in the nation for sales of classic & contemporary craft by Sunshine Artist Magazine in 2016. July 28 and 29, Denver.
Copper Mountain - Mac and Cheese Fest: Enjoy indulgent, crafty, cheesy dishes as chefs battle it out for the yummiest most creative concoction. July 28 and 29, Copper Mountain.
- Silverton - All-4-Fun Mile High Jeep Club Rally: July 28-Aug. 4, Kendall Mountain Recreation Area, Silverton.
- Vail - International Dance Festival: Celebration featuring ballet, modern dance and other genres. July 28-Aug. 11, Vail.
- Colorado Springs - Fiddles, Vittles and Vino: Local food, wine and music. July 29, Rock Ledge Ranch, Colorado Springs.
AUGUST
- Breckenridge - Main Street Art Festival: Ranked 23rd in Sunshine Artist's top 200 fine art festivals in 2016. Aug. 2-4, Breckenridge.
- Del Norte - Covered Wagon Days: Preserving our western ways. Aug. 2-5, Del Norte.
- Denver - Urban Market: Denver's premier open air marketplace with live concert at noon. Aug. 2, 18 and 23, Skyline Park, Denver.
- Alamosa - Beat the Heat BBQ, Brews and Chili Festival: Aug. 3, Cole Park, Alamosa.
- Fort Collins - Rocky Mountain Irish Festival: Aug. 3, Civic Center Park, Fort Collins.
- Telluride - Jazz Festival: Aug. 3-5, Telluride.
- Crested Butte - Crested Butte Arts Festival: Juried art exhibition, culinary demonstrations, music and more. Aug. 3-5, Elk Avenue, Crested Butte.
- Leadville - Boom Days: Celebration of the Old West, with gunslingers, gold panning and more. Aug. 3-5, Leadville.
- Loveland - ARISE Music Festival: Music, yoga, camping, art, activism. Aug. 3-5, Sunrise Ranch, Loveland.
- Cortez - Rendezvous Hot Air Balloon Rally: Aug. 3-5, Cortez.
- South Fork - Rhythms on the Rio Music Festival: Music on the banks of the Rio Grande River. Aug. 3-5, South Fork.
- Craig - Moffat County Balloon Festival: Aug. 3-5, Loudy-Simpson Park, Craig.
- Air Force Academy: People's Tiny House Festival: Aug. 3-5, Falcon Stadium, Air Force Academy.
- Fort Collins - Rocky Mountain Irish Gathering: Music, historical exhibits, Irish dancers and beer. Aug. 3-5, Fort Collins.
- Denver - International Festival: Traditional food, music and art. Aug. 4. Civic Center Park, Denver.
- Morrison - Wine on the Rocks: With 180 wines to sample. Aug. 4, T.E.V. Edelweiss, Morrison.
- Broomfield - Rocky Mountain Air and Ground Festival: Aerobatic acts and fly-bys, with unique and interesting aircraft and automobiles on display. Aug. 4, Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport, Broomfield.
- Dacono - Carbon Valley Music and Spirits Festival: Music, beer garden, kid's events and more. Aug. 4, Centennial Field, Dacono.
- Woodland Park - Vino and Notes - A Wine, Food and Jazz Festival: Aug. 4, Memorial Park, Woodland Park.
- Winter Park - Beer Festival: Music, unlimited tastings and more. Aug. 4, downtown, Winter Park.
- Olathe - Sweet Corn Festival: Vendors, food, corn eating contest, music. Aug. 4, Olathe.
- Loveland - Gnarly Barley Brew Festival: Aug. 4, Loveland.
- Bayfield - Pine River Brewfest: Craft beer, wine, music and BBQ samples. Aug. 4, Eagle Park, Bayfield.
- Grand Lake - Grand Lake Arts and Crafts Festivals: Featuring handmade articles from talented craftsmen. Aug. 4 and 5, Grand Lake Town Square Park, Grand Lake.
- Edgewater - Colorado Scottish Festival: The only free Scottish Festival in Colorado. Aug. 4 and 5, Edgewater.
- Woodland Park - Mountain Arts Festival: Highlighting woodcarvers, photographers and more. Aug. 4 and 5, Woodland Park.
- Keystone - Bluegrass and Beer Festival: With 100 brews from more than 40 breweries. Aug. 4 and 5, Keystone.
- Avon - Beaver Creek Art Festival: Local and national artists. Aug. 4 and 5, Avon.
- La Veta - Hujatolla Heritage Festival: Honoring the Hispanic and Native American culture through art, music, food, dance, and education. Aug. 4 and 5, Town Park, La Veta.
- Fort Collins - Art in the Square: Outdoor showcase of fine visual art and handcrafted goods along with live music. Aug. 4 and 5, Old Town Square, Fort Collins.
- Beaver Creek - Beaver Creek Wine and Spirits Festival: Local culinary talent, exclusive wines and outdoor venues. Aug. 9-12, Beaver Creek.
- Steamboat Springs - Movement Fest: Transformative yoga and movement festival. Aug. 9-12, downtown, Steamboat Springs.
- Hotchkiss - Farm to Fiddle Festival: For Artists, farmers and outdoor enthusiasts. Aug. 10 and 11, Hotchkiss.
- Dolores - Escalante Days: Vendors, parade and more. Aug. 10 and 11, Central Avenue, Dolores.
- Glenwood Springs - Big Summer Block Party: Live music, dancing beer garden and family fun. Aug. 10 and 11, Glenwood Springs.
- Wheat Ridge - Carnation Festival: Music, arts and craft show, fireworks and more. Aug. 10-12, Anderson Park, Wheat Ridge.
- Silverton - Great Western Rocky Mountain Brass Band Festival: Brass band concerts, featuring musicians from all over the country. Aug. 10-12, Silverton School Gym, Silverton.
- Silverton - Hardrockers Holidays: Celebrates Silverton's mining heritage. Aug. 10-12, Silverton.
- Fort Collins - Bohemian Nights at NewWestFest: Music festival. Aug. 10-12, downtown Fort Collinsg.
- Copper Mountain - Guitar Town Festival: Guitar performances, workshops and repairs. Aug. 10-12, Copper Mountain.
- Loveland - Art Festival: Heralded as one of the finest outdoor juried exhibitions of three-dimensional artwork in the United States. Aug. 10-12, Benson Sculpture Garden Loveland; Sculpture in the Park.
• Denver — Buskerfest: With some of the most recognized street performers. Aug. 10-12, Union Station, Denver.
- Littleton - Western Welcome Week Festival: Parades, arts & crafts, concessions. Aug. 10-19, Littleton.
- Cherry Creek North - Cherry Creek North Food Wine Festival: This event will satisfy the wine aficionado and the foodie in all of us. Aug. 11, Fillmore Plaza, Cherry Creek North.
- Walden - Sky's the Limit Hot Air Balloon Festival: Balloon launch, food, and more. Aug. 11, Walden.
- Centennial - Centennial Under the Stars: Concert and laser light show. Aug. 11, Centennial Center Park, Centennial.
- Arvada — Arts & Ales Festival: Art booths, local brewers and more. Aug. 11, Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, Arvada.
- Loveland - Art in the Park: Colorado's longest running artisan festival. Aug. 11 and 12, North Lake Park, Loveland.
- Estes Park - Estes Park Wine Festival: More than 20 wineries, food and more. Aug. 11 and 12, Bond Park, Estes Park.
- Buena Vista - Gold Rush Days: Celebrate mining history with vendors, food, music and beer garden. Aug. 11 and 12, Main Street and McPhelemy Park, Buena Vista.
- Frisco - Main Street to the Rockies Art Festival: More than 80 national and regional artists. Aug. 11 and 12, Frisco.
- Ridgway - Ridgway Rendezvous Arts and Crafts Festival: Up to 140 vendors, food, music and more. Aug. 11 and 12, Hartwell Park, Ridgway.
- Fairplay - Living History Days: Gunfighters, people dressed in period costume, tours of local buildings. Aug. 11 and 12, South Park City Museum, Fairplay.
- Denver - Sloan's Lake Art & Music Festival: Handcrafted jewelry, leather, painting, wood, ceramics, photography, wearable art and more. Aug. 11 and 12, Sloan's Lake Park, Denver.
- Denver - Streetlow Magazine Colorado Super Show: Taking lowriding back to its roots. Aug. 12, National Western Complex, Denver.
- Boulder - Boulder Market: Boulder's Premier Open Air Marketplace with more than 75 vendors, music and family fun. Aug. 12 and 13, Central Park, Boulder.
- Telluride - Telluride Mushroom Fest: Learn all that mushrooms have to offer the world. Aug. 16-19, Sheridan Opera House, Telluride.
- Palisades - Peach Festival: Peach pies, peach ice cream, peach preserves, peach salsa, peach brandy, peach wine. Aug. 16-19, downtown Palisade.
- Manitou Springs - Pikes Peak Run Fest: Running and trail organizations, music, food and more. Aug. 17, Memorial Park, Manitou Springs.
- Northglenn - Magic Festival: Aug. 17 and 18, Recreation Center, Northglenn.
- Denver - Velorama Festival: A Celebration of cycling and music, with craft beer, food trucks, cycling events and premium views of the Colorado Classic. Aug. 17-19, Black Street, Denver.
- Copper Mountain - Copper Crush Wine Festival: Not your mother's wine fest. Wear your jeans and get ready to stomp grapes. Aug. 17-19, Copper Mountain.
- Lyons - Rocky Mountain Folks Festival: The world's most inspired songwriters share their songs and stories. Aug. 17-19, Lyons.
- Snowmass Village - Zoppé Italian Family Circus: Acrobatic feats, equestrian showmanship, clowns and more. Aug. 17-19, Snowmass Village.
- Colorado Springs - Steers and Beers Brew and Whiskey Fest: Hundreds of brews and whiskeys to sample. Aug. 18, Antlers hotel, Colorado Springs. Advance tickets.
- Monument - Pickin' on the Divide Bluegrass Festival: With WireWood Station, Flying W Wranglers and Tenderfoot Bluegrass. Aug. 18, Limbach Park, Monument.
- Greeley - Monster Day: Celebration of all things monster. Aug. 18, downtown Greeley.
- Fort Collins - Peach Festival: Peach pikes, music, kids activities and more. Aug. 18, Civic Center Park and Washington Park, Fort Collins.
- Windsor - Front Range Wine Festival: Wine, entertainment, vendors and more. Aug. 18, Main Park, Windsor.
- Gould - Moose Festival: Speakers, workshops, family activities and more. Aug. 18, Moose Visitor Center, Gould.
- Keystone - Mountain Town Music Festival: A celebration of all things Colorado. Warm summer days, live music and more. Aug. 18, Keystone.
- Winter Park - Uncorked: Wine, food, music and a champagne cork-off. Aug. 18, Hideaway Park, Winter Park.
- Boulder - Boulder Craft Beer Fest: Samples of Boulder's best beer, food, music and more. Aug. 18, Boulder.
- Aurora - Global Fest: Flavors, cultural experiences and artistic expression from around the world. Aug. 18, Aurora Municipal Center, Great Lawn, Aurora.
- Old Town Lafayette - Peach Festival: Peach pies, cobblers and smoothies, vendors, crafters, antique dealers. Aug. 18, Old Town Lafayette.
- Mancos - Mancos Valley Summer BrewFest: Aug. 18, Cottonwood Park. Mancos.
- Golden - Fine Arts Festival: A prestigious juried art show for close to three decades. Aug. 18 and 19, downtown, Golden.
- Grand Junction - Colorado Gypsy Fest Horse Show: Aug. 18 and 19, Mesa County Fairgrounds, Grand Junction.
- Morrison - Red Rocks Beer Festival: Plus The Revolution 3 Tour with The Cult, Stone Temple Pilots and Bush. Aug. 19, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison.
- Greenwood Village - KS 107.5 Summer Jam 21: With Wiz Khalifa, Rae Sremmurd, Lil Dicky, Big Boi, Lil Skies and Saweetie. Aug. 19, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village.
- Denver - High Plains Comedy Festival: Aug. 23-25, Denver.
- Carbondale - Cowboy Up Dance & BBQ: Local celebration of Carbondale's western heritage. Aug. 24, 4th Street Plaza and Park, Carbondale.
- Loveland - Old Fashioned Corn Roast Festival: Parade, corn shucking competition and corn eating contest. Aug. 24 and 25, downtown Loveland.
- Colorado Springs — Comic Con: With celebrities from all genres of TV, movies and cartoons. Aug. 24-26, Chapel Hills Mall, Colorado Springs.
- Towaoc - Pow-wow: And handgame tournament. Aug. 24-26, Ute Mountain Casino Hotel.
- Nederland - Nedfest: Outdoor music, arts and microbrew event. Aug. 24-26, Nederland.
- Copper Mountain - Cider Circus Festival: Sample craft ciders and brews while enjoying jugglers, mimes, clowns and acrobats. Aug. 25, Copper Mountain.
- Colorado Springs - Colorado Springs International Dragon Boat Festival: Full day of dragon boat races. Aug. 25, Prospect Lake, Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave.
- Broomfield - Rocky Mountain Cigar Festival: Mingle with the most prominent cigar manufacturers and cigar celebrities from around the world. Aug. 25, Broomfield.
- Central City - Great Central City Beer Fest: Live music and more. Aug. 25, Central City.
- Durango - San Juan Brewfest: More than 50 breweries, live music and more. Aug. 25, downtown Durango.
- Gunnision - Blue Mesa Beach Bash: Take place on Colorado's largest body of water. Aug. 25, Blue Mesa Reservoir, Gunnison.
- Trinidad - Trinidaddio Blues Fest: Aug. 25, Central Park, Trinidad.
- Denver - Summer Spirits Festival: Embark on a journey to warm up your taste buds in the great season of summer with the opportunity to taste a variety of spirits. Aug. 25, Denver.
- Buena Vista - King Boletus Mushroom Festival: Seminars and everything mushroom. Aug. 25 and 26, Buena Vista.
- Glendale - Bruises and Brews Festival: Beer and rugby. they are better together. Aug. 25 and 26, Infinity Park, Glendale.
- Creede - Headwaters Music Festival: Music, dining and vendors. Aug. 25 and 26, Ball Field, Creede.
- Evergreen - Fine Arts Festival: Juried fine art show, with local music, food and drink. Aug. 25 and 26, Hiwan Homestead Museum, Evergreen.
- Estes Park - Handmade in Colorado Expo: Juried event showcasing some of Colorado's best fine art and contemporary craft. Aug. 25 and 26, Bond Park, Estes Park.
- Littleton - Affordable Arts Festival: All art is $100 or less. Aug. 26, campus of Arapaho Community College, Littleton.
- Denver - Chef and Brew Beer Fest: More than 20 Denver chefs pairing food with craft brews. Aug. 29, Exdo Event Center, Denver.
- Steamboat Springs - Yampa Valley Crane Festival; Crane viewings, speakers, live raptors and more. Aug. 30-Sept. 2, Steamboat Springs.
- Silverton - Western Movie Festival: Aug. 31 and Sept.1 , Silverton
- Pagosa Springs - Four Corners Folk Festival: Los Lobos, Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn, Sarah Jarosz and more. Aug. 31-Sept. 2, Pagosa Springs
- Aspen - Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience: Maroon Five, Keith Urban and more. Aug. 31-Sept. 2, Aspen.
- Alamosa - Early Iron Festival: Vintage car shows with more than 500 vehicles. Aug. 31-Sept. 2, Alamosa.
- Buena Vista - Seven Peaks Music Festival: With Dierks Bentley, Miranda Lambert and more. Aug. 31-Sept. 2, Buena Vista.
- Telluride - Film Festival: Celebration of film, community, and creativity. Aug. 31-Sept. 3, Telluride.
- Denver - Taste of Colorado: With more than 50 of Coloradans' favorite restaurants. Aug. 31-Sept. 3, Civic Center Park, Denver.
SEPTEMBER
- Steamboat Springs - Wild West Air Fest: Nationally renowned pilots perform aerobatics and formation flying. Sept. 1, Airport, Steamboat Springs.
- Salida - Wine Fest: Celebrates the vintages of Colorado wineries in Salida. Sept. 1, Riverside Park, Salida.
- Louisville - Pints in the Park: Close to 20 breweries and food trucks. Sept. 1, Community Park, Louisville.
- Copper Mountain - Copper Country Fest: Music and arts festival. Sept. 1 and 2, Copper Mountain.
- Boulder - Boulder Creek Hometown Festival: Arts, crafts, vendors beer and more. Sept. 1-3, Boulder.
- Breckenridge - Gathering at the Great Divide: More than 100 artists. Sept. 1-3, Breckenridge.
- Colorado Springs - Labor Day Liftoff: Balloon Classic and Balloon Glow. Sept. 1-3, Memorial Park, Colorado Springs.
- Manitou Springs - Commonwheel Co-op's Labor Day Art and Craft Festival: Art, music and more. Sept. 1-3, Memorial Park, Manitou Springs.
- Victor - Victor Celebrates the Arts: Plein air artists from around the country gather to paint on location in our historic town. Sept. 1-3, Victor.
- Windsor - Harvest Festival and Balloon Rally: Vendors, balloon launch and more. Sept. 1-3, Windsor.
- Boulder - Rocky Mountain Beer Festival: Beer music and classic lawn games. Sept. 3, Boulder.
- Fairplay - Plein Air Arts Celebration: Enjoy art painted by talented Plein Air artists. Sept. 4-8, Fairplay.
- Denver - Food and Wine Festival: Extravaganza of food, wine and spirits education, promotion and tastings. Sept. 4-9, Denver.
- Highlands Ranch - Highlands Ranch Days: Historical reenactments, Indian fry bread, petting zoo and more. Sept. 6, Highlands Ranch.
- Estes Park - Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival: There will be jousting, piping, a parade and more. Sept. 6-9, Estes Fairgrounds and Event Center, Estes Park.
- Denver - Urban Market: Denver's premier open air marketplace with live concert at noon. Sept. 6 and 27, Skyline Park, Denver.
- New Castle - Burning Mountain Festival: Parade, music, vendors and more. Sept. 7 and 8, Burning Mountain Park, New Castle.
- Aurora - CherryArts Festival: national and local art, music and interactive art installations. Sept. 7 and 9. Stanley Marketpace, Aurora.
- Colorado Springs - Briarfest: Rides, food, concerts and marketplace. Sept. 7-9, St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church, Colorado Springs.
- Crested Butte - Colorado Jazz Musicians Festival: Sept. 7-9, Crested Butte.
- Fort Lupton - Trapper Days: Parades, food and more, Sept. 7-9, downtown, Fort Lupton.
- Vail - Wheels & Wings Festival: Hundreds of cars, airplanes, aircraft, and motorcycles. Sept. 8, Vail.
- Westcliffe - High Peaks Music Festival: Sept. 8, Feed Store Amphitheater Park, Westcliffe.
- Colorado Springs — Tees, Tacos and Tequila Festival: Sept. 8, Valley Hi Golf Course, 610 S. Chelton Road, Colorado Springs.
- Louisville - Boulder Valley Wine Festival: Sept. 8, Caranci Pavilion Community Park, Louisville.
- Colorado Springs - What If...Festival of Innovation and Imagination: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 8, downtown Colorado Springs.
- Buena Vista - Apple Fest: Apple bobbing, pie contests, tours and more. Sept. 8, Turner Farm, Buena Vista.
- Cortez - Harvest Beer Festival: Music, food, kid's activities and more. Sept. 8, Cortez.
- Greeley - Potato Day: Living history demonstration, music and baked potatoes. Sept. 8, Centennial Village Museum, Greeley.
- Snowmass Village - Septemberfest: Wine and food tastings, kids activities, vendors and more. Sept. 8, Base Village, Snowmass Village.
- Crested Butte - Chili and Beer Fest: Locally made chili, craft beer and live music. Sept. 8, Crested Butte.
- Lafayette - Lafayette Brew Fest: Explore craft/micro beers one pour at a time. Sept. 8, Lafayettek.
- Denver - Westwood Chile Fest: Celebrates Hispanic-centric cultures with focus on authentic food and the arts. Sept. 8, Morrison Road, Denver.
- Loveland - Pastels on 5th: Artwork is created on the sidewalk by local and regional artists using brightly colored pastels. Sept. 8, downtown, Loveland.
- Meeker - Jammin' Lamb Festival: Lamb, music, culture and spirits. Sept. 8, Downtown Plaza, Meeker.
- Cripple Creek - Cruise About the Clouds Car Show: Vintage, custom and classic cars and motorcycles. Sept. 8 and 9, Cripple Creek.
- Snowmass Village - Balloon Festival: One of the highest-altitude balloon events in the country. Sept. 8 and 9, Snowmass.
- Castle Rock - Colorado Artfest: Juried fine arts show with artists from across the country. Sept. 8 and 9, Castle Rock.
- Salida - Fiber Festival: Find everything you need to stay warm and fashionable this winter. Sept. 8 and 9, Riverside Park, Salida.
- Salida - Bike Festival: Group rides, bike films, chainless race, bike parade. Sept. 13-16, Salida.
- Carbondale - No Man's Land Film Festival: With guest speakers, panel discussions, hands-on workshop and more. Sept. 13-16, Carbondale.
- Palisade - Colorado Mountain Winefest: It's the state's largest and oldest wine festival. Sept. 13-16, Palisade.
- Aspen - Ruggerfest: 50th anniversary celebration. Sept. 13-16, Aspen.
- Northglenn - Pirate Fest: A whole day o' pirate ruckus. Sept. 14 and 15, Northglenn.
- Denver - Grandoozy Festival: More than 40 music acts, craft beer and more. Sept. 14-16, Overland Park Golf Course, Denver.
- Colorado Springs - Holly Berry House Folk Art Festival: 165 juried artisans from across the United States. Sept. 14-16, Rock Ledge Ranch, Colorado Springs.
- Denver - Lindy on the Rocks - Vintage Dance Festival: With Lindy Hop instructors from across the globe to Denver to teach, dance and inspire. Sept. 14-16, Denver.
- Pagosa Springs - ColorFest: Hot air balloons, music, beer, wine, food and more. Sept. 14-16, Pagosa Springs.
- Telluride - Telluride Blues and Brews Festival: Beer, music and more. Sept. 14-16, Telluride.
- Denver - Beer Fest: With more than 100 beer-related events. Sept. 14-22, Denver.
- Lake City - Uncorked Wine and Music Festival: Music wine and food. Sept. 15, downtown Lake City.
- La Junta - Hispanic Heritage Day: Music, dance, cooking and more. Sept. 15, Bent's Old Fort, La Junta.
- Frederick - Miners Day: Parade, vendors, music and more. Sept. 15, Crist Park, Frederick.
- Broomfield - Craft Beer and Wine Festival: Hand-crafted beers, food and more. Sept. 15, Orchard Town Center.
- Fort Collins - Natures' Harvest Fest: Live butterfly release, garden tastings, apple cider pressing and more. Sept. 15, Fort Collins.
- Broomfield - Broomfield Days Community Festival: Parade, food, vendors and more. Sept. 15, Broomfield.
- Florence - Pioneer Day: Parade. Floats, bands and more. Sept. 15, West Main Street to East Main Street, ending at Pioneer Park, Florence.
- Sterling - Sugar Beet Days: Craft and food vendors, music and more. Sept. 15 and 16, Sterling.
- Northglenn - Healing Hoop Pow-Wow: Contest dancing, food vendors, arts and crafts and more. Sept. 15 and 16, Stonehocker Historical Site, Northglenn.
- Morrison - Trapfest: Featuring Nghtmre and Slander. Sept. 16, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison.
- Grand Lake - Constitution Week: Celebrates the signing of the Constitution with week long events. Sept. 17-22, Grand Lake.
- Breckenridge - Film Festival: Sept. 20-23, Breckenridge.
- Fountain - Hot Rod Rock & Rumble: Live bands, car show, vendors and more. Sept. 21 and 22, Pikes Peak International Raceway, Fountain.
- Pueblo - Chile & Frijoles Festival: Music‚ arts and crafts‚ cooking competitions and chilies‚ chilies‚ chilies. Sept. 21-23, Pueblo.
- Ridgway - Spirit Fest: Spiritual but not necessarily religious event. Sept. 21-23, Ridgway.
- Boulder - Handmade in Colorado Expo: Juried event showcasing some of Colorado's best fine art and contemporary craft. Sept. 21-23, Central Park, Boulder.
- Monument - Bines and Brews Hopsfest: Brewers competition, food vendors, music and more. Sept. 22, Limbach Park, Monument.
- Arvada - Arvada Days: Celebration of the early days of Arvada. Sept. 22, Clear Creek Valley Park Park Addition, Arvada.
- Westminster - Craft Beer & Wine Festival: Try hand-crafted beers and wines from around the state. Sept. 22, Orchard Town Center, Westminster.
- Pagosa Springs - Mountain Chile Cha Cha and Chile Festival: Celebrates trail running with live music, beer chiles and more. Sept. 22, Town Park, Pagosa Springs.
- Erie - Wine and Cheese Festival: Sept. 22, Coal Creek Park, Erie.
- Greenwood Village - High Elevation Rock Festival: Sept. 22 and 23, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village.
- Parker - Fine Arts & Music Festival: National and local juried art and a mix of blues, county and more. Sept. 22 and 23, O'Brien Park, Parker.
- Greeley - Civil War Weekend: Witness a day in the life of a Civil War soldier with recreate drills and battle reenactments. Sept. 22 and 23, Centennial Village Museum, Greeley.
- Ridgway - Ouray County Railroad Days: Museum open house, hikes, model railway and more. Sept. 27-30, Ridgway Railroad Museum, Ridgway.
- Boulder - Film and Brew Festival: Highlighting the craft of brewing and distilling, food arts and artistic crafts. Sept. 28, Element Bistro, Boulder.
- Buena Vista - 14er Fest: A multi-sport mountain festival for all trail users, ages, and abilities. Sept. 28-30, Buena Vista.
- Victor - Taste the Gold: Venture through the old historic streets to experience a wide selection of wines from local wineries. Sept. 29, Victor.
- Boulder - Bee Boulder Festival: A day of learning about and celebrating pollinators with music, prizes and more. Sept. 29, Central Park West, Boulder.
- Idaho Springs - Dynamite Days Festival: To celebrate the mining history of the town. Sept. 29, Miner Street, Idaho Springs.
- Ridgway - SNEFFELS Fiber Arts Festival: Fiber vendors, food, workshops, classes, demonstrations. Sept. 29 and 30, Ridgway.