Price: Admission costs $12 for ages 13 and over and $6 for ages 5-12. Admission is free for kids 4 and under. Carnival rides, concerts and other activities cost extra. For more info and to purchase tickets online, visit coloradostatefair.com.

When: Opens Aug. 27 and runs through Sept. 6, from noon to 11 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Sunday; and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 6 (Labor Day). The carnival's hours are 2 p.m. to midnight Monday-Thursday, and noon to midnight Friday-Sunday and Labor Day.

Festivities at the fair

Here's a look at festivities happening during the Colorado State Fair. For more info and for tickets, visit coloradostatefair.com.

CONCERTS

• Casey Donahew at 7 p.m. Friday at Bud Light Grandstand. Tickets cost $25.

• Dustin Lynch at 7 p.m. Saturday at Bud Light Grandstand. Tickets cost $35.

• Diamond Rio at 5 p.m. Sunday at Bud Light Grandstand. Tickets cost $25.

• George Thorogood at 7 p.m. Sept. 2 at Southwest Motors Event Center. Tickets cost $30-40.

• Jon Pardi at 7 p.m. Sept. 3 at Southwest Motors Event Center. Tickets start at $35.

• Nelly at 7 p.m. Sept. 4 at Southwest Motors Event Center. Tickets start at $25.

• Celebración De Los Charros With Luis Ángel “El Flaco” at 7 p.m. Sept. 5 at Bud Light Grandstand. Tickets cost $28.

RODEO

• PRCA Ram Rodeo: 7 p.m. Monday at Bud Light Grandstand. Tickets cost $11.

• Calcutta and Ranch Rodeo: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Bud Light Grandstand. Tickets cost $2.

• Duke of the Chutes X Broncs: 7 p.m. Wednesday at Bud Light Grandstand. Tickets are included with fair admission.

MOTORSPORTS

• Toughest Monster Truck Tour: 8 p.m. Sept. 3 at Bud Light Grandstand. Tickets cost $23.50-$28.50.

• Demo Derby: 7 p.m Sept. 4 at Bud Light Grandstand. Tickets cost $24.50 to $29.50.

• NSPA Truck and Tractor Pull: 3 p.m. Sept. 6 at Bud Light Grandstand. Tickets cost $11.

SPECIAL EVENTS

• Stampede 5K Race and 2-Mile Fun Walk: 8 a.m. Sunday starting at Triangle Park, 1001 Beulah Ave., Pueblo. To register, which costs $13-$30, visit coloradostatefair.com/stampede-5k-funwalk. Race entry includes two gate passes to be redeemed any day of the fair.

• Slopper Eating contest: The 3rd annual World Slopper Eating Championship will be held at 1 p.m. Sept. 4 at the PB&T Bank Pavilion. The Major League Eaters-sanctioned event is only open to professional eaters. The event is free for spectators with fair admission.

• Chute tours: Behind-the-scene rodeo tours guided by Colorado State Fair rodeo stock contractor, Kirsten Vold, will be available at 5 p.m. Friday-Monday. Tours will meet at the Bud Light Grandstand.

• Colorado State Fair Parade: The “Hometown Heroes & Rodeos” parade steps off at 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown Pueblo.

FREE ATTRACTIONS

The following attractions are included with the purchase of admission. A full schedule will be available in a daily guide at the fair.

• Hypnotist Chris Mabrey

• Groovy Guy, a magician and circus performer

• Great American Duck Race

• All American High Dive

• Motorcycle Thrill and Stunt Show

• Swifty Swine Pig Races

• Great American Petting Zoo

• Buck Trout, the buck-toothed and nature loving puppet

FREE CONCERTS

The following shows taking place at the AFW Amphitheater:

Friday

6:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. The Highwaymen Live

Saturday

6:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Country Artists Tribute

Sunday

6:30 p.m. Bits & Pieces

7:45 p.m. Grupo Marquis

9 p.m. Bits & Pieces

10:15 p.m. Grupo Marquis

Monday

6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. The Thunder Rolls — A Tribute to Garth Brooks

Tuesday

7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Metalachi

Wednesday

7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Journey Girls

Thursday, Sept. 2

7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. I ROCK THE 90’S

Friday, Sep. 3

7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Leathers & Lace

Saturday, Sept. 4

7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Snake Oil

Sunday, Sept. 5

2 p.m. Mariachi Serna-Flores

4 p.m. Ilusion Nortena

6 p.m. Grupo Calido

8 p.m. Conjunto Alegria de Rancho

10:30 p.m. Banda La Revuelta

Monday, Sept. 6

6 p.m. and 8 p.m. 6035 Rock with an Altitude

The following free concerts will be held at the PB&T Bank Pavilion:

Friday and Saturday

8 p.m. Caitlyn Ochsner

Sunday and Monday

8 p.m. Triple Nickel

Tuesday

8 p.m. Chad Bushnell

Wednesday

8 p.m. Cold Brew’d 40

Thursday, Sept. 2

8 p.m. Cold Brew’d 40

Friday, Sept. 3

8 p.m. Dam Hoover

Saturday, Sept. 4

8 p.m. The Martini Shot

Sunday, Sept. 5

1 p.m. Jonathon Castillo y Profundo

3 p.m. Uptown Jam

6 p.m. Dickie Codova y La Pleve

9 p.m. The Latineerz