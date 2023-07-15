Colorado Springs will see mostly sunny skies and a high of 80 degrees before afternoon thunderstorms roll into the region around 3 p.m, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Tonight: Expect partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers before 11 p.m. and a low around 57.

Look ahead: Sunday and Monday will be hot and dry with highs in the uppers 80s on Sunday, and highs in the mid-90s predicted for Monday.

See the full Colorado Springs forecast from the National Weather Service here.