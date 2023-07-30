Weather in the Colorado Springs area is once again expected to be sunny with an increased chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

The high will likely reach around 86 degrees with a low around 63 degrees. Southwest winds will be present in the morning (5-10mph). For portions of El Paso County, a high wind advisory is in effect.

A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms will be present this afternoon mostly before 11 p.m. New rainfall amounts are expected to be less than a tenth of an inch, but higher amounts can be expected in thunderstorms.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service:

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 3pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 3pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 88. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 83. West northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 82. West southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 10 to 15 mph.