Colorado Springs residents can expect a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of these storms may be severe. It will be mostly sunny with a high near 88. Wind will be out of the south southwest at 5-10 mph, becoming north in the morning.
Scattered to numerous thunderstorms will develop over the mountains this afternoon with a few spreading off into portions of the adjacent Interstate 25 corridor and southeast plains during the afternoon and evening. The main thunderstorm risks will be lightning and locally heavy rainfall which will be capable of producing flash flooding, especially for burn scars. Some small hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with any isolated storms.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny with a high near 88. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 3 p.m., then showers likely after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny with a high near 86. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny with a high near 83. Northwest wind of 5 to 15 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny with a high near 86. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Saturday: Sunny with a high near 88. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.