Sunny is the best word to describe the week of weather ahead for Colorado Springs.
Temperatures are expected to be hot all week, with expected daily highs hitting at least 86 every day, topping out near 93 on Monday. Colorado Springs hit a record high temperature of 95 degrees Sunday, breaking the all-time high of 94 that had been set in 1956 and 1952.
Due to the hot and dry weather, the National Weather Service has warned against activities that could start a fire. A red flag warning is in effect for much of southwest of Colorado.
Starting Friday, there's a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, despite the temperatures expected to remain high.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 93. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 10-15 mph increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. North wind 5-10 mph becoming southwest 10-15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Friday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 88. South southeast wind 10-15 mph.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south wind 10-20 mph.