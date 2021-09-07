Record high temperatures are expected to be broken this week in Colorado Springs, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Thursday and Friday could see record highs set, with temperatures in the mid-90s expected, according to forecasters. The forecasted high for Thursday of 94 degrees is higher than the current all-time high of 92 degrees for the day.
Friday temperatures are forecasted to hit 95 degrees, which would soar past the current record of 90 degrees for that day.
A year ago Thursday, storms blanketed the region with snow.
The high temperature on Tuesday is forecasted to be 86 degrees, with smoky skies caused by wildfires. The overnight low is 54 degrees.
The rest of the week is expected to be hot and sunny:
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. The overnight low is around 56 degrees.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 94. The overnight low is 59 degrees.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 95 degrees. The overnight low is 59 degrees.