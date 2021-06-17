Colorado Springs residents should brace for more sweltering heat Thursday as temperatures threaten to break a 9-year-old record, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
“Today will be hot and dry for many with highs in the 90s and 100s,” wrote KKTV meteorologist Sydney Jackson. “We could have record heat in Colorado Springs and Pueblo!”
Thursday is expected to be sunny with a high of 97 degrees, which would surpass the record high for June 17, an NWS meteorologist said. The current record is 95 degrees, set in 2012.
Wednesday was the hottest day in Colorado Springs since 2018, with temperatures reaching 100 degrees and smashing the previous June 16 record of 93 degrees, set last year.
Scattered rain showers are possible in the afternoon and evening, according to the weather service. Friday is expected to be slightly cooler, with a high in the upper 80s.