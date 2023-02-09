Colorado Springs weather: Overnight snow puts many schools on a delayed start

Freezing temperatures and snow flurries rolled into Colorado Springs early Thursday morning, causing visible snow and ice accumulation throughout the city.

Mostly cloudy conditions are expected Thursday morning, with increasing sun in the afternoon and a high of 31 degrees.

There’s a possibility of snow flurries continuing into the afternoon. Expect high winds throughout the day, reaching upwards of 40 mph.

Looking into Thursday night, expect mostly clear skies with a low reaching 8 degrees.

The city is on accident alert status due to the overnight snow and ice accumulation, and low visibility.

Under accident alert protocol or cold reporting, crashes that fall into one or more of the following criteria can be reported within 72 hours, rather than calling the police immediately to the scene:

- No fatality or injury requiring medical attention and transport to a hospital by ambulance was sustained by any person(s) involved in the crash

- No driver involved in the crash is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs

- No driver failed to provide a valid driver’s license, registration, and insurance information

- No driver left the scene prior to exchanging the necessary information

- No severe damage to another’s vehicle or property

- Single vehicle with higher severity of damage

- Any environmental impact deemed by CSPD that limits exposure to the public for safety and/or public health concerns (such as COVID-19)

- No damage to any public property (e.g., a road sign, utility pole, etc.,), other than wildlife.