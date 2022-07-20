Afternoon showers are possible Wednesday, which are forecast to bring strong winds, hail and potential flooding according to the National Weather Service Pueblo.
Skies will be partly cloudy with an 80% chance of precipitation. The expected high in Colorado Springs is 89. Strong to severe storms will develop between 1 and 8 p.m., with the highest chance being over the mountains.
Storms will shift east of Interstate 25 early in the evening. There is a risk of flash flooding, especially in areas with burn scars. New rainfall will add up to less than one tenth of an inch except in thunderstorms, which could see higher amounts.
Thursday and Friday see lower rainfall chances, and temperatures are forecast to be in the low to mid 90s.
Strong to severe storms are expected this afternoon through around mid evening from the mountains into the I-25 corridor. There is a risk of severe storms just east of the I-25 corridor, with this risk lowering over the far eastern plains. #cowx pic.twitter.com/eyjXpCvh1Z— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) July 20, 2022
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: An 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. Chance increases over the course of the day, with a high near 89. North wind 5-10 mph becoming east in the morning. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny with a high near 91. North northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Friday: A 10%chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 94. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.
Saturday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Sunday: A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. North northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.