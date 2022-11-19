Saturday is expected to be sunny with a high near 38, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
In the evening, skies will likely remain mostly clear Throughout the day, winds will stay around 5-10 mph. More snow is not expected in the upcoming days.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 38. North wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 52. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 52. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.