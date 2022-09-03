Labor Day Weekend offers continued summer weather with clear and sunny skies coming up. The National Weather Service predicts high temperatures and light wind.

Today

The high today will be around 91 with 10-15 mph wind. The temperatures will drop to about 55 tonight with mostly clear skies.

Sunday

The temperatures will rise a tad, with a high around 93. The night will cool to around 55. Wind will vary throughout the day from 5-15 mph.

Labor Day, Monday

The theme of clear skies and high temperatures is forecasted to continue throughout the holiday with a high of 94. In the evening, the temperatures will drop to around 56.

Tuesday

Temperatures will continue to increase slightly with a high of 95, light winds throughout the day of 5-15 mph. The night will similarly be slightly warmer with a low of 58.