There's fog and mist with 89% humidity Saturday morning. This will likely clear up to sunny skies and a high of 63, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
There's a small chance of rain and thunderstorms between 3-5 p.m. Light wind will likely be present on and off throughout the day from 5-10 mph. The evening will cool down to around 42.
The rest of the long weekend is expected to be sunny with mostly clear skies.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5-10 mph in the afternoon.
Columbus Day: Sunny, with a high near 69. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 10-15 mph.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. North wind 10-15 mph.