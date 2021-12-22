The last people still waiting for their power to be restored after hurricane-force winds struck the city last week will be back online sometime Wednesday morning, Colorado Springs Utilities announced.

One week after a windstorm downed power lines and trees throughout Colorado Springs, cutting electricity for 47,000 customers at the peak of the outages, Colorado Springs Utilities announced Wednesday morning that all customers should be safely restored sometime in the morning.

We have so many people to thank. To our customers for your patience, our community for your support and our employees and mutual aid crews who worked 24/7. We are happy to report that all customers out of power since the storm will be safely restored by Wed. morning. pic.twitter.com/gOt3BRRQK5 — Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) December 22, 2021

The agency said on its webpage it was still conducting “final customer outreach and restoration to ensure all impacted customers are safely back in service.”

“We have so many thank you's after this windstorm,” the agency said in an 8 p.m. Tuesday page update. “Thank you to our customers for your patience. Thank you to our community for your support. Thank you to our employees and mutual aid crews who worked around the clock to restore power.”

The Gazette reported on Tuesday that according to the agency’s webpage, customers still without power either had greater post-storm cleanup needs, separate hazards caused by storm damage, or other technically challenging issues slowing repair.