Latest Colorado Springs traffic updates for Friday, April 14:

4:30 p.m. Crash reported on southbound lanes of Aeroplaza Drive, north of Fountain Boulevard.

4:20 p.m. Crash reported at Stetson Hills Boulevard & Peterson Road. Southbound Peterson is blocked at Stetson Hills.

4 p.m. A crash at I-25 & South Circle Drive has closed the SB offramp. The crash, reported around 3:30 p.m., is causing significant delays in the area.

More traffic news: