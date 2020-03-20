Looking for something to lift your spirits and nourish the soul? Pick up the phone to place an order for food at The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., 528-6295, tfkcc.com. Besides picking up a gourmet meal to go, there are staples such as European-style butter, flour chocolate chips, vanilla and vinaigrette. Phone orders 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette
Colorado Springs The French Kitchen offers pickup meals, breads, pastries and pantry staples
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments