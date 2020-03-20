Looking for something to lift your spirits and nourish the soul? Pick up the phone to place an order for food at The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., 528-6295, tfkcc.com. Besides picking up a gourmet meal to go, there are staples such as European-style butter, flour chocolate chips, vanilla and vinaigrette. Phone orders 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette

contact the writer: 636-0271.

Food editor

Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column

