Gunshots were fired at a southeast Colorado Springs apartment early Wednesday morning.
Just after 2:30 a.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department received calls reporting gunshots fired at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Sandalwood Drive, according to the department blotter.
Gazette news partner KKTV identified the location as the Antero Apartments near the intersection of S. Murray and E. Fountain boulevards.
Officers reported to an apartment on the third floor of the building that they believe was targeted, police said. There were no injuries.
Currently, police have not identified a suspect.