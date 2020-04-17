UPDATE: Caitlin Moore has been found.

Colorado Springs police are searching for a missing at-risk woman, the department said Friday night.

Caitlin Moore, 23, was last seen in the 7000 block of Oasis Butte Drive at 6:30 p.m. Friday, police said. She was wearing neon orange spandex pants and a black long sleeve shirt. She may also be wearing black-rimmed glasses, police said.

Moore was described by authorities as developmentally disabled and at-risk because of other disorders.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts was asked to call police at 719-444-7000.

Need assistance in locating Caitlin Moore, 23 year old female. She is an At Risk Adult. Last seen in the 7000 block of Oasis Butte Drive at 6:30 pm. Last seen wearing neon orange spandex pants, and a black long sleeve shirt. If located please contact CSPD at 444-7000 @CSPD

