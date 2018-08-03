Colorado Springs police are searching for a 96-year-old man who was last seen Friday morning driving a black 2015 Chevy Impala.
John Brown is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 192 pounds, police said. He has gray hair, brown eyes and wears glasses.
Police called him an "at-risk adult.'
He was last seen about 11 a.m. in the area of Zapato Drive, near Constitution Avenue and North Powers Boulevard, police said. He was wearing a red shirt and green pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000.