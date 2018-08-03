missing adult: John Brown
Colorado Springs police are searching for John Brown, a 96-year-old at-risk adult. Brown is 5'5", 192lbs with gray hair, brown eyes, and eyeglasses. 
Colorado Springs police are searching for a 96-year-old man who was last seen Friday morning driving a black 2015 Chevy Impala.

John Brown is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 192 pounds, police said. He has gray hair, brown eyes and wears glasses.

Police called him an "at-risk adult.'

He was last seen about 11 a.m. in the area of Zapato Drive, near Constitution Avenue and North Powers Boulevard, police said. He was wearing a red shirt and green pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000.

