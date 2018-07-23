Colorado Springs police are searching for an “armed and dangerous” man accused of stealing a vehicle after Sunday’s fatal wrong-way wreck of at least three vehicles on North Powers Boulevard near East Platte Avenue.
Nathaniel Patric Stager, 25, is believed to be driving a “white over blue” 1990 Chevy Suburban with Colorado license plate JGO883, police said. Stager is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. His brown hair is close-shaved.
“Please do not attempt to make contact with the suspect or the vehicle,” police said. “He is considered armed and dangerous.”
Police did not directly link Stager to the deadly crash.
Wreckage from the crash was strewn across the northbound lanes of North Powers Boulevard after three smashed vehicles had come to rest hundreds of yards apart in the middle of the major roadway.
A man and woman were arguing while heading south on Powers about 12:25 p.m. police Lt. Howard Black said. The man is believed to have deliberately steered their vehicle into the northbound lanes, crossing the median and colliding with a northbound vehicle.
The man driving that vehicle, which spun and collided with a third vehicle, was killed in the crash, Black said. Two people in the third vehicle were taken to a hospital.
The woman in the first vehicle also was hospitalized, and the male driver fled, Black said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.