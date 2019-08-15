The Colorado Springs Police Department on Thursday released body camera footage of the Aug. 3 officer-involved shooting of 19-year-old De’Von Bailey.

The video shows two officers — identified as Sgt. Alan Van’t Land and Officer Blake Evenson — approach Bailey and order him to put up his hands before shots were fired. Police identified Van't Land as an 11-year veteran of the force, while Evenson has served for seven years. Both were assigned to the department's Sand Creek substation at the time of the shooting.

Footage released Thursday — 13 days after the fatal shooting — comes earlier than authorities have released footage in the past. In five instances in which city’s police used deadly force over the last 18 months, body cam footage was released no earlier than 2½ months after the incident and coupled with the DA’s ruling on whether the shootings were justified.

Nationwide, police have been more responsive in the release of video evidence and the names of officers involved. Such was the case, earlier this month, when an officer in a Dallas suburb killed a woman lying in the grass while trying to shoot at a dog that was charging at him. Authorities released footage from that shooting less than 24 hours later after it happened.

The death of Bailey — who was the fifth person killed by Colorado Springs police officers this year — angered many in the community and prompted downtown rallies. Crowds demanded justice for Bailey, who witnesses claim was fatally shot in the back after officers fired as many as seven shots.

Two days after the shooting, more than 60 people marched from City Hall to the Police Operations Center, at 705 S. Nevada Ave., decrying police brutality and racial discrimination. The rally remained nonviolent until twin bail bondsmen brandished their guns at the crowd. Officers handcuffed the bondsmen while police in riot gear were called to disperse the protesters.

Tensions between police and the community escalated later that day after The Gazette released surveillance video, which captures Bailey’s final moments as he flees from police. In the video, Bailey runs four or five steps into the camera’s view before he tumbles to the ground. Two officers walk over to him from the direction he came with their weapons drawn.

Officers, who were responding to a reported armed robbery nearby, said Bailey was fired upon after he reached for a firearm, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the case. Additional details were not released, citing an ongoing investigation.

Experts who watched the surveillance video for The Gazette were torn as to whether the shooting appeared to be justified.

John Burton, a 40-year lawyer and former board president of the National Police Accountability Project, said Bailey would have to be using or threatening to use a weapon--which he did not see on the video — in order for officers to justifiably shoot.

Adam Bercovici, a former 30-year police officer in Los Angeles, disagreed, saying officers could be justified in shooting Bailey, even if he didn’t have a gun. If he had committed an armed crime, an officer could be justified in using force to prevent them from escaping into the community, he said.

Lawrence Stoker, who was questioned along with Bailey, said he didn’t know his cousin had a gun until it fell out of the pocket of his basketball shorts as he lay motionless in the street after being shot. Three witnesses who spoke with The Gazette said they did not see Bailey reach for his gun before police opened fire.

An archive of police dispatch, however, shows that police believed Bailey to be armed before they approached him on the street.

The Colorado Springs and El Paso County tradition — having one local law enforcement agency investigate the other — also fell under scrutiny. Some questioned if the Sheriff’s Office could be impartial in its investigation when its undersheriff is former Police Chief Pete Carey, who served more than 30 years with CSPD.

The concern prompted a news conference Tuesday in front of police headquarters, in which Bailey’s family, their attorneys and prominent leaders in the black community demanded a transparent and independent investigation.

Attorney Darold W. Kilmer urged the city to ask Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser to lead the investigation, with the help of a grand jury.

Mayor John Suthers rebuffed the request, citing it would be “inappropriate and evidence of a lack of trust in the agencies down here that I don’t have.”

Police, in a news release accompanying the videos Thursday, cited Colorado laws that could justify the shooting. One law allows officers to use deadly force to apprehend someone who "has committed or attempted to commit a felony involving the use or threatened use of a deadly weapon."

On Thursday, Kilmer issued a statement claiming the video proves that police had no reason to shoot Bailey.

"The video evidence released today demonstrates that De’Von was not presenting any threat to the officers who shot and killed him while he attempted to flee," Kilmer said. "In addition, there is not a shred of evidence that De’Von presented an imminent threat or risk that he was imminently about to use a gun to harm anyone else."

The 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office has not issued a formal decision on whether the shooting was justified.