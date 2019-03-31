An auto-pedestrian crash shut down both directions of traffic on South Academy Boulevard between Chelton Road and Verde Drive for about five hours Sunday.
Colorado Springs police said a woman was crossing South Academy Boulevard at the intersection of Pace Drive, near a Neighborhood Wal-Mart, when she was struck by a southbound vehicle.
That vehicle swerved into northbound traffic and hit several vehicles. Gazette news partner KKTV reports that police have not caught the driver.
The woman was transported to the hospital and is in serious, but stable condition.
Update: All SB lanes closed at Verde - best to turn off at Fountain Bl. All NB now lanes closed at Chelton Rd. https://t.co/lkpJ5jCaQn— CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) March 31, 2019