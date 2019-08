An Old Chicago employee was shot by a person who attempted to rob the restaurant on North Academy Boulevard Saturday night, Colorado Springs police said.

Officers responded to the Old Chicago at 4110 North Academy Boulevard, near Austin Bluffs Parkway, at 8:50 p.m.

Police said the suspect fired a gun during the attempted robbery, hitting one of the employees. The victim's injuries are severe, but not life threatening, police said.

Police are searching for the suspect, who fled on foot.

