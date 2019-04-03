ballot vote voting election
Caption +

Mark Harden, Colorado Politics
Show MoreShow Less

This year's Colorado Springs municipal election has familiar faces, high-profile politicians and political newcomers running for mayor and three at-large City Council seats.

Also on the ballot this election: Issue 1, proposed by the Professional Firefighters Association. The ballot measure asks voters to approve collective bargaining rights for the city’s firefighters.

Colorado Springs firefighters lose bid for collective bargaining - by a landslide
Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers and 2 council members re-elected

Here are the most recent results as of 9:15 p.m.:

MAYOR

 
NameVotes 
Lawrence Joseph Martinez4,160
John Suthers 61,830 
John Pitchford 8,478
Juliette Parker 9,512

 

CITY COUNCIL AT-LARGE

NameVotes 
Gordon Klingenschmitt24,638
Bill Murray 27,677
Val Snider 12,997
Wayne Williams 42,256
Tony Gioia 18,155
Terry Martinez 23,512
Regina English 16,990
Tom Strand 27,842
Randy Tuck 5,981
Athena Roe 15,143
Dennis Spiker 8,410

 

ISSUE 1 (collective bargaining for fire department employees)

 Votes 
Yes26,634
No57,904

Tags

Load comments