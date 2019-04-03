This year's Colorado Springs municipal election has familiar faces, high-profile politicians and political newcomers running for mayor and three at-large City Council seats.
Also on the ballot this election: Issue 1, proposed by the Professional Firefighters Association. The ballot measure asks voters to approve collective bargaining rights for the city’s firefighters.
Here are the most recent results as of 9:15 p.m.:
MAYOR
|Name
|Votes
|Lawrence Joseph Martinez
|4,160
|John Suthers
|61,830
|John Pitchford
|8,478
|Juliette Parker
|9,512
CITY COUNCIL AT-LARGE
|Name
|Votes
|Gordon Klingenschmitt
|24,638
|Bill Murray
|27,677
|Val Snider
|12,997
|Wayne Williams
|42,256
|Tony Gioia
|18,155
|Terry Martinez
|23,512
|Regina English
|16,990
|Tom Strand
|27,842
|Randy Tuck
|5,981
|Athena Roe
|15,143
|Dennis Spiker
|8,410
ISSUE 1 (collective bargaining for fire department employees)
|Votes
|Yes
|26,634
|No
|57,904