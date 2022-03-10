The light snow that fell overnight has created serene landscapes and treacherous roads in Colorado Springs.
TODAY'S UPDATES
12:30 p.m.
Snow continues to fall, especially in southern Colorado. In a tweet, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said: "Look for moderate to heavy snowfall to continue across the southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains and out across the southern I-25 Corridor through the rest of the afternoon and into the evening. Snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour will create hazardous travel conditions."
7:40 a.m.
In a tweet, Pueblo police said there were two "puffing" motor vehicle thefts Thursday morning, which means the act of stealing a car left running and unattended by the owner. Puffing often takes place during cold weather.
"Please don’t leave your vehicle running unattended," Pueblo police said. "Not only could you lose your vehicle, it will probably then be used to commit additional crimes. We are out patrolling and doing our best to prevent these."
7:15 a.m.
Both Colorado Springs and Fountain are accident alert. This means drivers involved in a crash with no injuries, no suspected use of alcohol or drugs and proper drivers license and vehicle information can wait 72 hours to report it.
7 a.m.
According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, Colorado Springs received 0.8 inches of snow Wednesday.
6:50 a.m.
In a tweet, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said to expect snowfall throughout the day. It added:
"Lull in snow expected through the late morning, but heavy snow will return over the southern mountains and southern I-25 corridor. Banded snow is expected, so the main uncertain point is where the band will form, highest confidence is south of Huerfano County."
6:08 a.m.
More snow is expected to fall across the Pikes Peak region through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Expect chilly temperatures in the morning, with wind chill values between minus-5 and 5 degrees, before snow could start falling again in the afternoon.
5:55 a.m.
There are multiple traffic constrictions on I-25 Thursday morning:
- The right lane of southbound I-25 is closed due to a stalled vehicle. Expect delays between Exit 167 - Greenland and Exit 163 - County Line Road
- Two left lanes of northbound I-25 are closed due to a crash between CO 26 and US 6
- A crash between Exit 91 - Stem Beach and Exit 94 - Pueblo Boulevard has forced lane closures in both directions.
5:41 a.m.
Harrison District 2 and Peyton 23JT school are closed today. Most other area districts are on a 2-hour delay.