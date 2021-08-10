Whether it's your first time in town or you're a seasoned local, this summer bucket list is for you.
1. Feed a Black Rhino at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo
Sure, you may have met the giraffes, taken a ride on the sky bridge, and maybe even spotted a grey wolf or two--but have you ever fed a rhino?
One of the best kept secrets at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is the reserved animal encounters. During certain hours throughout the week, groups can come face to face with the zoo's notoriously sweet male black rhino.
Website: https://www.cmzoo.org/
2. Ride the Terror-dactyl swing at Cave of the Winds
Since the 2014 opening of the attraction, thrill seekers from across the country have flocked to Cave of the Winds to experience the Terror-dactyl swing.
The ride plunges riders nearly 200 feet into Williams Canyon at speeds of up to 100 mph, according to the Cave of the Winds website.
Website: https://caveofthewinds.com/
3. Drink water from the Manitou mineral springs
There are eight mineral springs throughout Manitou that visitors are known for taking a slurp of.
The naturally carbonated water prompts mixed reviews. Its warm, filled with minerals and is part of the rich history of the area.
4. Take a picture with all 7 Humpty Dumpty sculptures around town
All the kings horses and all the kings men!
Hint: there are five bronze 200 pound humpty dumpty sculptures scattered throughout downtown Colorado Springs. The first sculpture arrived in 2003, and the since similar sculptures have appeared in quirky places around town.
5. Start the wave at a Switchbacks game
The heart of downtown Colorado Springs is the home to the Switchbacks. In the summer of 2021, the soccer team relocated to the brand-spanking-new Weidner Field. Every good summer-time bucket list includes the wave.
You can also enjoy an assortment of dining options and drinks at the stadium.
Website: https://www.switchbacksfc.com/downtownstadium
6. Watch the sunset at Garden of the Gods
Of course you should visit Garden of the Gods in the daytime and do the typical things like holding up the balancing rock and kissing the camels. But if you have time one summer evening, go there to watch the sunset.
Trust us, its worth it.
7. Eat a donut at the top of Pikes Peak
If you've ever been to the top of Pikes Peak you'll remember the breathtaking views, cool air, and the mouth watering aroma of Summit House Donuts.
These donuts cannot be replicated. In fact, if you try to drive them back down the mountain they will flatten out because of the altitude. Needless to say, there's a time to say no to sweets, but this is not it.
Do the calories really count at 14,000 feet anyway? We don't think so!
8. Climb the Manitou Incline
Many would argue that climbing the Manitou Incline is the hardest item to cross of this list.
This hike is 2,744 upward steps that vary in size and steepness. For some more inexperienced hikers, the trail can take well over an hour to complete even though it is only around a mile in length.
Remember: Stay hydrated!
9. Find a 719 rock
The 719 Rocks project started in 2017 when nearly 40,000 people in randomly placed hand painted rocks throughout Colorado Springs.
The stones typically have a positive message written on them and the hashtag "#719Rocks."
It's also tradition if you have time, to paint your own 719 rock to leave behind.
10. Test your abilities against the Olympic greats at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum
Have you ever wondered why Colorado Springs is called the Olympic City?
It is home to the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee Headquarters, the Colorado Springs Olympic and Paralympic Training Center and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum.
In 2020, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum opened to the public. There you can participate in simulations where you can test your skills and compete against Olympic gold medalists.
Website: https://usopm.org/