Colorado Springs, Colorado. Photo Credit: pilgrims49 (iStock).
Whether it's your first time in town or you're a seasoned local, this summer bucket list is for you. 

1. Feed a Black Rhino at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo  

ZOO BLACK RHINO

Jumbe, a nine-year-old black rhino, at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

Sure, you may have met the giraffes, taken a ride on the sky bridge, and maybe even spotted a grey wolf or two--but have you ever fed a rhino?  

One of the best kept secrets at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is the reserved animal encounters. During certain hours throughout the week, groups can come face to face with the zoo's notoriously sweet male black rhino. 

Website: https://www.cmzoo.org/

2. Ride the Terror-dactyl swing at Cave of the Winds 

TERRORDACTYL

Riders plummet 200 feet into Williams Canyon at speeds of 100 mph on opening day of Cave of the Wind’s newest attraction, the Terror-Dactyl

Since the 2014 opening of the attraction, thrill seekers from across the country have flocked to Cave of the Winds to experience the Terror-dactyl swing. 

The ride plunges riders nearly 200 feet into Williams Canyon at speeds of up to 100 mph, according to the Cave of the Winds website. 

Website: https://caveofthewinds.com/

3. Drink water from the Manitou mineral springs

021920-ce-hike5

The quaint shops of Manitou. Like Ute Indians of the past, you can also enjoy a refreshing drink from mineral spring fountains along the way.

There are eight mineral springs throughout Manitou that visitors are known for taking a slurp of. 

The naturally carbonated water prompts mixed reviews. Its warm, filled with minerals and is part of the rich history of the area. 

4. Take a picture with all 7 Humpty Dumpty sculptures around town

Legislative glance: Wednesday in Review

Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum Director Matt Mayberry made sure Humpty Dumpty was in place outside the Pikes Peak Center downtown. Photo by (BRYAN OLLER, THE GAZETTE)

All the kings horses and all the kings men!

Hint: there are five bronze 200 pound humpty dumpty sculptures scattered throughout downtown Colorado Springs. The first sculpture arrived in 2003, and the since similar sculptures have appeared in quirky places around town. 

5. Start the wave at a Switchbacks game

052221-s-switchbacks 08.jpg
Ziggy the mountain goat reacts with the crowd during the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC home game against New Mexico United during opening night at the new downtown stadium, Weidner Field, in Colorado Springs on Friday, May 21, 2021. The Switchbacks lost the game to New Mexico United by a score of 3 to 1. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)

The heart of downtown Colorado Springs is the home to the Switchbacks. In the summer of 2021, the soccer team relocated to the brand-spanking-new Weidner Field. Every good summer-time bucket list includes the wave.

You can also enjoy an assortment of dining options and drinks at the stadium. 

Website: https://www.switchbacksfc.com/downtownstadium

6. Watch the sunset at Garden of the Gods 

Saturday night Colorado sunset

Saturday night sunset at Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs. (Courtesy Larry Marr)

Of course you should visit Garden of the Gods in the daytime and do the typical things like holding up the balancing rock and kissing the camels. But if you have time one summer evening, go there to watch the sunset. 

Trust us, its worth it. 

7. Eat a donut at the top of Pikes Peak 

072918-life-donuts-002.jpg (copy)

Kelsey Brunner

If you've ever been to the top of Pikes Peak you'll remember the breathtaking views, cool air, and the mouth watering aroma of Summit House Donuts.

These donuts cannot be replicated. In fact, if you try to drive them back down the mountain they will flatten out because of the altitude. Needless to say, there's a time to say no to sweets, but this is not it. 

Do the calories really count at 14,000 feet anyway? We don't think so! 

8. Climb the Manitou Incline 

062120-news-incline 02

People hike the Manitou Incline in Manitou Springs on Saturday, June 20, 2020. The Incline has been closed since March 17 because of concerns over the coronavirus. People climbed it in protest of the city’s Incline trail closure. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)

Many would argue that climbing the Manitou Incline is the hardest item to cross of this list. 

This hike is 2,744 upward steps that vary in size and steepness. For some more inexperienced hikers, the trail can take well over an hour to complete even though it is only around a mile in length.  

Remember: Stay hydrated!

9. Find a 719 rock 

719 Rocks! project spreads kindness anonymously throughout Colorado Springs

The 719 Rocks! project has people paint rocks with supportive messages and hide them around Colorado Springs for others to find, share on social media and then re-hide for others to find. They were photographed in the Colorado Springs studio on Thursday September 7, 2017 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).

The 719 Rocks project started in 2017 when nearly 40,000 people in randomly placed hand painted rocks throughout Colorado Springs. 

The stones typically have a positive message written on them and the hashtag "#719Rocks."

It's also tradition if you have time, to paint your own 719 rock to leave behind. 

10. Test your abilities against the Olympic greats at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum

OLYMPIC MUSEUM PHOTO 6

Visitors can put themselves in an Olympic athlete’s shoes — or ski boots — and test their skills in the training exhibit at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum in downtown Colorado Springs. CHRISTIAN MURDOCK, THE GAZETTE

Have you ever wondered why Colorado Springs is called the Olympic City?

It is home to the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee Headquarters, the Colorado Springs Olympic and Paralympic Training Center and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum. 

In 2020, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum opened to the public. There you can participate in simulations where you can test your skills and compete against Olympic gold medalists. 

Website: https://usopm.org/

