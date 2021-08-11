Peanut butter and jelly, coffee and cream, Coloradans and beer.
They just go together.
Colorado is one of the leading producers of craft beer in the country. In fact, over the years the state has been affectionately referred to as "The Napa Valley of Beer."
In Colorado Springs alone, there are around 30 craft breweries.
Here's a list of a few Colorado Springs breweries you have to try.
Brass Brewing Company
Brass Brewing Co has a seven-barrel brew house to focus on making 'great quality beer with lots of flavor.'
They don't have a food menu, but the have a great seating area that's perfect for a casual hang out.
Phantom Canyon
Depending on the time of year, Phantom Canyon offers 14 to 19 brews on tap along with several seasonal rotators. The selection includes flagship beers, ales, IPAs and wheat beers.
They also have a great menu, so come hungry!
Mash Mechanix Brewing
Mash Mechanix Brewing is one of the newest breweries on this list and is located in one of the oldest buildings in Colorado Springs.
It's are making its name as one of the most unique breweries in the area with a flavorful spin on the classics. Among the 16 taps offered, they serve drinks like 'Hippie Van Hefe.' A traditional German Hefeweizen with notes of clove and banana.
They also have a hard seltzer slush machine--perfect for a summer night.
Bristol Brewing Company
Bristol Brewing Company is one of the founding breweries in the area. They opened in 1994 and since have cultivated award-winning beer like Laughing Lab Ale and Beehive American Wheat Ale.
The brewery typically has 12-15 beers on tap, but has a variety of seasonal options as well.
Cerberus Brewing Company
Cerberus Brewery Company's beer menu is made up of a variety of 15 lagers, IPAs, seltzers, and sours. They also have a full food menu.
The brewery also offers a cozy outdoor seating area, fit for an Instagramable moment.
Goat Patch Brewing Company
Goat Patch brewery was named for its head brewer's beard. They have 12 taps at all times including six full-time beers, blonde, red ale, stout, IPAs and rotating taps throughout the year.
Although they don't have a food menu, there are food trucks and restaurants in or near Lincoln Center on a daily basis.
Red Leg Brewery
Red Leg Brewery opened in July 2021. The huge facility has a taproom with 20 beers on tap as well as wine and cider selections, a rooftop deck and bar, and a year-round outdoor beer garden.