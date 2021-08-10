Did you know that some of the biggest names in entertainment went to Colorado Springs schools?
If you're a Colorado Springs school alum, here's a few more reasons to hold your head a little higher.
---
Marc Webb
Marc Webb is best known for his directorial work on films like 500 Days of Summer (2009), Gifted (2017), Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2015), and coincidently, as his name implies, The Amazing Spiderman franchise (2012).
Before his time in Hollywood, Webb called Colorado Springs home and is a 1996 Alumnus of Colorado College.
Jon Watts
Jon Watts is a director, producer, and screenwriter and has recently taken a the director's role in several phase-three films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Watts gives Spiderman another tie to Colorado Springs, as he was the director for Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home and is set to direct Spider-Man: No Way Home. He is also set to direct a Fantastic Four film in the coming months.
Watts is a 1999 graduate of Fountain-Fort Carson High School. He returned to the area to film the 2015's Cop Car., starring Kevin Bacon
Megan Bomgaars
Megan Bomgaars starred in A&E's Emmy Award winning reality TV show 'Born This Way' between 2015 and 2020. Bomgaars was a member of the primary cast that was comprised of young adults with Down Syndrome.
She also does advocacy work across the country and has been in several national modeling campaigns.
Bomgaars attends the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs and is currently pursing a degree in film studies.
Cassandra Peterson
Cassandra Peterson, more popularly known as Elvira the Mistress of the Dark is a 1969 graduate of William J Palmer High School in downtown Colorado Springs.
Her career as an actress, singer/songwriter and dancer spanned over nearly 40 years. Her classic Elvira image and brand has become synonymous with gothic culture and the horror genre.
Ryan Tedder
Ryan Tedder is a decorated singer/songwriter best known for his work as the lead vocalist for the rock band OneRepublic. Over the span of Tedder's career, he has been nominated for nine Grammy's and won three.
Tedder grew up in Colorado Springs, and attended Colorado Spring Christian School. There, he first met future bandmate Zach Filkins, on the Colorado Springs Christian School soccer team.