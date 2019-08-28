Monika Celly, owner of Polka Dots and Curry, offers an Indo-Chinese class. Never heard of Indo-Chinese foods?
“It’s comfort, street food in India,” she said. “We make Chinese dishes with the addition of our Indian spices to give the dishes more heat. Some of the dishes, like egg rolls, are a must at Indian weddings. But it’s hard to find many of the dishes outside of India.”
Forget mustard and plum sauce mixture for egg rolls.
“We dip the egg rolls in hot chilli sauce,” she said. “We like our food spicy.”
At Urban Tandoor, 8125 N. Academy Blvd., you can spot a few Indo-Chinese dishes on the menu and in the lunch buffet. On a recent visit they were serving the popular Indian-style egg rolls, fried noodles, sweet and sour vegetables and chilli chicken.
Details: 593-1126, theurbantandoor.com.
A beer with your pupusa
Monse Hines, owner of Monse’s Taste of El Salvador and Monse’s Pupuseria, 115 S. 25th St., is making some changes to her popular eatery. She has a liquor license so you can enjoy a margarita or cold beer with your pupusas, which are thick, griddle corn cakes with savory fillings. The small space at the front of her restaurant, which had been leased by a couple of bakers, will be turned into Monse’s ToGo.
“We were all set to open the market area for grab-and-go items, but the refrigerated case and the freezer broke down,” she said.
When the appliances are repaired, the space will become a pickup point for refrigerated ready-to-heat foods or frozen items.
“Food sold at the market costs less,” she said. “Jen Denman will be making baked goods for us to sell here, too.”
Denman owns Snowberry Bakehouse.
Spanish Night at Monse’s is the first Friday of the month, 6:30 to 8 p.m. with live music, drink and food specials, Regular hours 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays. Details: 473-0877, monsestaste ofelsalvador.online
Sing the praise
Almagre Venue + Bar, 2460 Montebello Square Drive, will have a monthly Sunday Gospel and Brunch 12:30 to 3 p.m. starting Sept. 8.
“Drinks and social time starts at 12:30 with music and food served at 1,” said Mundi Ross, co-owner with Grace Harrison of the event venue.
Bar manager Christian De Los Santos crafts signature cocktails and pours wine and beer. The brunch is presented by Mark Soto, owner of Slow Downz Texas Creole. For $30 (adults) $15 (kids 10 and under) select dishes like smoked beef, blackened shrimp, green chili, smoked salmon and assorted pastries. Visit almagrecollective.com.
Vegan shopping
Colorado Springs Fall Vegan Market takes place at Pikes Peak Market, 315 E. Pikes Peak Ave., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 7. More than 30 vendors will be showcasing vegan fare and wares, including groceries, candy, baked goods, skin and health care, books and jewelry.
Hot heads
Like to indulge in the spicy green chile? Now is the time to get a bushel of roasted goodness to stash in the freezer. But how do you know whether to buy hot or mild green fruit?
Quesadilla Day comes to the rescue at Spencer’s Lawn and Garden Centers, 1430 S. Tejon St., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 31 and Sept. 14. Staffers make cheese quesadillas with varieties of freshly roasted green chile grown in Colorado. You can sample very mild to wildly hot before you decide which is right for you. There will be salsa, jelly and pie samples too. Details: 632-2788, spencersgardens.com.
