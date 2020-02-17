Colorado's second largest city was founded at the foot of Pikes Peak in 1871 by Civil War General William Jackson Palmer. It's easy to see why Katharine Lee Bates was inspired to write the lyrics to the famous patriotic ballad "America the Beautiful" here, as the scenic natural landscape provides a multitude of outdoor activities. With a relatively low cost of living, low unemployment rate, and a variety of recreation and entertainment options, Colorado Springs is a mid-sized city with a small town feel. It’s often rated as one of the country’s best cities to live in, and is home to institutions such as the Air Force Academy and the Olympic Training Center.