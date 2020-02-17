Located about 15 miles from Colorado Springs in the northeast part of El Paso County, this densely forested area was named by an early settler who found the dark trees reminiscent of the Black Forest in his native Germany. Those trees historically provided much of the lumber for construction in the Pikes Peak region, yet hundreds of treed acres remain. With an average elevation of 7,300 feet above sea level, it’s the highest area east of the Rocky Mountains. Lot sizes are large (averaging 5 acres), and are impressively wooded, giving a secluded wilderness retreat feel. Its country ambiance provides residents with the opportunity to “get away” from the city.