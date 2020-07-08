Colorado Springs getting new game parlor

Joe Campana is preparing to open his second Supernova concept at 2521 W. Colorado Ave., around the end of July. It is called Nova West and is the seventh addition to his eclectic culinary empire, which includes The Rabbit Hole, Bonny & Read, Stir Coffee & Cocktails, Cork & Cask and Shame & Regret.
Like his first Supernova, 111 E. Boulder St., it will have the same vibe with a lineup of vintage arcade games, shelves of spirits and beers and great food to feed your inner child. Just one example: the Asteroids ($15), a basket of fries, tots, mini corndogs, mac-n-cheese bites, pickle fries, and onion rings served with house made ranch. Hours will be 1:30 pm to 2 a.m. daily. Visit supernovabarcade.com.