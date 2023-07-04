There are many ways to celebrate Independence Day in the Colorado Springs area - on and around the Fourth of July holiday. Here are some of your fireworks options.

Beginning around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, there will be 10 firework displays with four open to the public and six dependent on the specific venue’s requirements. Click or tap here for a map with the displays and sanctioned areas.

The celebrations kickED off Friday with a big event and fireworks at Fort Carson.

TUESDAY, JULY 4

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - vs. Monterey Bay FC: 4th of July fireworks extravaganza, Weidner Field; switchbacksfc.com.

Rocky Mountain Vibes - vs. Northern Colorado Owlz: postgame fireworks, UCHealth Park, vibesbaseball.com.

Colorado Springs community-wide celebration - includes 10 fireworks shows across the city, a free-sweet treats event traveling through numerous neighborhoods across the city, and a free Philharmonic concert at the Pikes Peak Community Center for the Performing Arts. While the concert is free, it's recommended that you reserve a ticket to ensure a seat. Doors will open at 3 p.m. on the Fourth, with the music starting at 4:30. The show will feature plenty of patriotic-themed music.

Gold Camp 4th - Cripple Creek; visitcripplecreek.com.

Banning Lewis Ranch - 4th of July celebration, banninglewisranch.com.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 5

Symphony Above the Clouds - Live symphony music and drone show; woodlandparkchamber.com.

Also, Rocky Mountain PBS will replay the Philharmonic's 2022 Independence Day performance at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Radio stations, including Sunny 106.3 and 92.9 Peak FM, also will also play starting at 9 p.m.

Additionally, CSSC has teamed with Kona Ice to surprise 10 neighborhoods across Colorado Springs with free snow cones throughout the day, courtesy of Xfinity.

Fireworks displays scheduled at 9:15 p.m. on the Fourth, weather permitting, include:

• Banning Lewis Ranch

• The Club at Flying Horse (not open to the public)

• The Country Club of Colorado at Cheyenne Mountain Resort (not open to the public)

• Garden of the Gods Resort & Club (not open to the public)

• Patty Jewett Golf Course (not open to the public)

• Valley Hi Golf Course (not open to the public)

FRIDAY, JUNE 30

Fort Carson Freedom Fest - family festivities are open to the public and military, 5-10 p.m. in Iron Horse Park. Fireworks show expected from 10-10:30 p.m. Freedom Fest will have a free concert by Exit West and then country artist Tenille Arts. Activities for all ages and it all concludes with a large fireworks show. No personal fireworks. Admission free, fees for attractions, food and merchandise. Parking off Wetzel and Sheridan avenues, then a short hike to the park. No pets, glass containers or coolers; no weapons (no concealed carry); no marijuana. Schedule: carson.armymwr.com/freedomfest

SATURDAY, JULY 1

Falcon Freedom Days - Falcon High School, Falcon, meridianservice.org.

PPIR - The city of Fountain is also partnering with the Pikes Peak International Raceway on a fireworks and drone show that is free for Fountain residents to offer them an alternative. Fountain residents can register online for four free tickets at tickets.ppir.com/e/ascend-2023fountain/tickets.

Rocky Mountain Vibes - vs. Northern Colorado Owlz: postgame fireworks, UCHealth Park, vibesbaseball.com.