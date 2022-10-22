The Colorado Springs Fire Department is investigating a fire on Mount Muscoco, according to a tweet from the department's public information officer.
#ColoradoSpringsFire is investigating a #wildlandfire on Mt Muscoco. We have ordered the MMA from the State to fly over at first light. Fire is named #fourcornersfire. No evacuations have been ordered at this time. N. Cheyenne Canyon Park/Helen Hunt Falls will be closed today pic.twitter.com/RKrTN5TT8n— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) October 22, 2022
The fire has been named Four Corners Fire. There haven't been any evacuations ordered, but North Cheyenne Canyon Park and Helen Hunt Falls will be closed today.
Colorado Springs police are on Priority Dispatch Status, according to a separate tweet from their department. They ask the public to only call 911 for life threatening emergencies.
Colorado Springs Fire Department have set a red flag warning from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.
A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect today from 11am – 7pm. Take caution with all outdoor activities. Be careful today! Sign up for emergency notifications at https://t.co/TLSZqvBCMH#ColoradoSpringsFire #coswildfireready #COSReady #firedanger pic.twitter.com/68vS8cMhcW— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) October 22, 2022