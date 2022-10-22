The Colorado Springs Fire Department is investigating a fire on Mount Muscoco, according to a tweet from the department's public information officer.

The fire has been named Four Corners Fire. There haven't been any evacuations ordered, but North Cheyenne Canyon Park and Helen Hunt Falls will be closed today.

Colorado Springs police are on Priority Dispatch Status, according to a separate tweet from their department. They ask the public to only call 911 for life threatening emergencies.

Colorado Springs Fire Department have set a red flag warning from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.

