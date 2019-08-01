Colorado Springs downtown food tours a fun way to try new eateries and watering holes

Got yourself a Tinder date and looking for a get-to-know-you outing? Swipe right for Rocky Mountain Food Tours.
There are three tours to choose from: the Original Colorado Springs Tour, the Springs Signature Cocktail Tour and the Pikes Peak Progressive Dinner. All are easy walking adventures downtown. You get to enjoy food and drink at four or five eateries. Between stops on the route, the tour guide talks about the city’s history, points of interest and little-known facts about Colorado Springs.
For instance, on the cocktail tour, we learned that Broadmoor founder Spencer Penrose enjoyed imbibing.
“When The Broadmoor underwent renovation years ago, somewhere upwards of 12,000 liquor and wine bottles were recovered, hidden in the pool lining and in walls,” our guide said. “Penrose is said to have drank 90 percent of them. Penrose had a glass eye, and he drank so much that he actually had a bloodshot one (eye) made that is now on display in Broadmoor Main.”
Who knew?
If you decide to book the cocktail tour, shoot for getting tickets that coincide with First Friday.
The tour ends at 6:30 p.m., so if your date is going well, you can extend it by hopping on the free shuttle that will take you to all the participating art galleries downtown and in Old Colorado City.
Here’s a link to “Your Guide to the Perfect First Friday Art Walk in Colorado Springs”: tinyurl.com/y4r7kxp6. Visit rockymountainfoodtours.com for tour tickets.
Chef challenge
Forget wobbly Jell-O and bland green beans. You’ll see a much higher flavor standard set when chefs go whisk-to-whisk at the Colorado Hospital Chef’s Challenge at Cielo in Castle Pines, 485 W. Happy Canyon Road, Castle Rock, 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 24. The chefs’ task is to prepare kids’ favorite dishes with an adult twist.
Cost is $95 for VIP tickets, $135 a pair, or $70 individual to sample dishes and bid on lavish auction prizes. Proceeds benefit The Children’s Treehouse Foundation, which benefits children of parents who have been diagnosed with cancer.
Back to school
The Melting Pot, 30 E. Pikes Peak Ave., is offering a Back to School Special, Monday to Aug. 15. For $26.95 (per person), you get bacon jalapeno cheese fondue, house salad and an entrée of Cajun breast of chicken, filet mignon, Pacific white shrimp, seasonal ravioli and fresh vegetable medley. Details: 385-0300, meltingpot.com/colorado-springs-co.
Seafood stars
Here are a couple of events featuring food from the sea.
• Cheyenne Village Shrimp Boil at Country Club of Colorado, 125 Clubhouse Drive, 5:30 p.m. Friday. For $100, you get shrimp boiled with sausage, corn on the cob and new potatoes. Details: 572-7488, cheyennevillage.org.
• Clam Jam XI at the Margarita at PineCreek, 7350 Pine Creek Road, 3:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 18. For $65 you get nine regional seafood dishes with all the fix’ins, nonalcoholic drinks and dessert. Details: 598-8667, margarita atpinecreek.com.
The doors are open
Poké Bop Bowl-N-Roll, 4707 N. Academy Blvd., is the home of poké bowls, four signature “Pokérittos” (sushi ingredients wrapped in a tortilla) and build-your-own bowl or burrito to enjoy with bubble tea. Details: 434-2163, ilovepokebop.com.
