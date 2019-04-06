The Colorado Springs Christian School girls' soccer team started off-balance.
That's because the Lions were missing one of their starters.
It turned out that she went to the wrong soccer field and missed most of the first half. But once she got to UCCS' Mountain Lion Stadium on Saturday, things began to shift for the Lions.
They ultimately won 3-0 over Fountain Valley School, thanks to scoring all their goals in the second half. The Lions (4-3) used a complete starting lineup and a strong group of defenders and midfielders to overwhelm the visiting team and earn their win in four games.
"Once the girl came, we got the balance that we were looking for through the midfield," said CSCS coach Jason Rollins, referring to the unidentified defender who initially thought the game was at FVS — nearly 20 miles away. "We started to figure that out at the end of the first half."
It didn't take long for the Lions to get things going against FVS (4-1) in the second half.
Senior Abby Knedler started the scoring in the 47th minute, when she got the pass on a free kick and scored from about 15 yards. Three minutes later, senior Kait Halverson scored on a free kick from about the same range to give CSCS a 2-0 lead.
The Lions weren't done.
Freshman Gitta Malfitano put the game away with about 7 minutes left, when she knocked in a goal from about 20 yards out. It was her second goal.
The Lions are looking to turn things around at this point.
Last year, they advanced to the Class 3A state quarterfinals and lost. They entered this season with seven returning starters. But they've had a rough start so far, thanks in part to not having Halverson up until three games ago.
The senior sprained her right ankle during an indoor soccer game.
On Saturday, it appeared that she's doing just fine. With her right foot, she kicked a goal over the heads of several defenders and out of the FVS goalkeeper's reach.
"It was definitely some encouragement trying to get the next goal" after Knedler's score, Halverson said. "It built up our self-esteem."
The Lions hope their win over a Class 2A state semifinalist last year will help them move forward.