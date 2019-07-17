Children and adults are invited to Saturday events in Colorado Springs to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin’s walk on the moon on July 20, 1969.

Air Force Academy: “Apollo 11: First Steps Edition” will be shown at the newly renovated planetarium at 2120 Cadet Drive on the Air Force Academy. The film will be shown at 1 and 2:30 p.m.

At 2:17 p.m. — the exact time the lunar landing occurred — the national anthem will be sung on the planetarium steps by Master Sgt. Julie Bradley, a vocalist with the Air Force Academy Band and the singer in the Falconaires Jazz Band.

The showing is free, but reservations are required at usafa.edu/planetarium.

The film showcases the real-life moments of humankind’s first steps on the moon. Footage reconstructs the final moments of preparation, liftoff, landing and return of this historic mission.

The Space Foundation Discovery Center’s Apollo 11 celebration Saturday at 4425 Arrowswest Drive starts with a breakfast with former NASA astronaut Duane “Digger” Carey.

Meal tickets are $19.95 for children and $39.95 for adults. Seating is limited, and advance registration is required at discoverspace.org.

The Discovery Center’s day-long event will have interactive exhibits: an Apollo virtual reality setup, an astronaut obstacle course and a drive in a Rover in the Lockheed Martin Mars Robotics Lab.

The U.S. Postal Service will unveil the new First Moon Landing stamp at 10:45 a.m.

Carey will give presentations at 11 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.

The Air Force Academy will present a show, “Engineering the Chemistry of Rockets,” at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.

The first 25 military families will be admitted for free with identification.

Challenger Learning Center of Colorado will hold a family science public open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at its new building, 8701 Wolf Valley Drive.

Star shows in a new, high-definition 40-seat planetarium, an Apollo-era interactive mission control console, lunar-themed hands-on activities, building and launching paper rockets or programming a Rover to explore the moon’s surface are among the activities.

At 11:30 a.m., a Raytheon professional will present a talk about future careers in science, technology, engineering and math.

Raytheon, an event sponsor, built the transmitter that beamed astronaut Neil Armstrong’s famous words back to Earth and trained astronauts working aboard the international Space Station.

For more information about the event, go to challenger colorado.org.

A free public Moondae Ice Cream Social will run from 1 to 2 p.m. at the public library in Old Colorado City, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.

Create “moondae” ice cream sundaes with choice of toppings in honor of the moon landing.

Little Richard’s Toy Store, 324 N. Tejon St., will show footage from NASA of the Apollo landing and highlights from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and a vintage toy display will feature GI Joe and Maj. Mat Mason, Mattel Toys’ Man in Space, originally released in 1966 during the height of the nation’s space craze.

Children can search for Ranger Carl, who’s hiding in the store, to get a special space-related prize. Space products are 20 percent off. For more information, go to poorrichardsdowntown.com.