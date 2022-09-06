Colorado Springs-based Dynamic Physical Therapy and its owner, Emad Yassa, agreed to pay the federal government $400,000 to resolve allegations that the company falsely billed health care programs, a violation of the False Claims Act, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado announced Tuesday.

According to a release, a former employee of Dynamic filed a whistleblower complaint in 2019, alleging that the physical therapy company was billing Medicare for unnecessary services and services that were not actually rendered.

Following the complaint, Yassa signed a “Stipulation and Final Board Order” with the state of Colorado’s Physical Therapy Board. In the order, Yassa admitted that between 2014 and 2017, he would routinely bill Medicare and Medicaid for individual aquatic therapy sessions when they had actually been group sessions. He also would fail to record that his patients had participated in group sessions.

Additionally, federal officials found that Dynamic had provided false information to Tricare, a health care program for military servicemembers. Dynamic told Tricare that services had been rendered by an authorized physical therapy provider when they had been provided by an unauthorized physical therapy assistant.

“We will aggressively pursue any kind of health care provider who relies on fraud to obtain payments from our federal healthcare programs,” U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan said in a release. “We also appreciate the efforts of whistleblowers who bring fraudulent billing practices to light.”

Dynamic operates two clinics in Colorado Springs.