Linda K. Bridges’ second children’s book, “Hildie’s Hat Party,” has earned the Mom’s Choice Award for Excellence Gold Medal. Books that win this award are scrutinized and selected as those that “help families grow emotionally, physically and spiritually; are morally sound and promote good will; and are inspirational and uplifting.”
“It is such an honor, and also a surprise, to receive the Mom’s Choice Award Gold Medal. I hope the book will be a delight to every child and parent who have the opportunity to enjoy it together,” noted Bridges.
The Colorado Springs-based author, artist, and illustrator took up writing children’s literature after retiring from her full-time job in 2014. She wrote curriculum for vacation Bible school, as well as newsletters but was busy with full-time work, so her lifelong dream of writing a children’s book was on hold.
“I wrote the book to help children of all ages to recognize that problems are just opportunities for creative solutions, and that good friendships are the very best gift of all,” Bridges said.
The book is “a bedtime story that invites children to learn problem-solving, community and friendship skills and values,” she said.
In the book, Hildie the hedgehog is excited that spring has arrived. She decides to host a party with all her forest friends. Hildie owns at least 103 hats, so she asks her guests to wear their favorite hat. However, Dori Deer says, “Deer don’t wear hats. How can we? Our hooves cannot hold a flower tie a bow or even lift a hat onto our heads.” Rocky Raccoon, Savannah Squirrel and all the other friends must find a solution to the problem before the party begins.
As any parent knows, a book’s illustrations are just as important as the words on the page for capturing the imaginations of children. Bridges lovingly illustrated each page of the book using watercolor paints. A variety of colors, shapes and animals on each page provide loads of talking points and teachable moments.
Bridges says she is a “hobby artist” using oils and watercolors, as well as acrylic pouring, a painting technique that involves pouring liquid paint then tilting the canvas to distribute the colors.
She also teaches art classes at Academy Art and Frame, 7560 N. Academy Blvd. There are two classes scheduled in January for acrylic pouring ($45). Before the pandemic, Bridges had numerous students in class, but now she takes two to six students only, to maintain social distancing.
Bridges’ first book, “Sammy’s New Friends,” was self-published in 2015. It “came out of a time I spent with my son who lives in Germany,” Bridges recalled. He said she should start writing her stories down so her nine grandchildren will remember them.
“That gave me permission to write them,” she says. Teaching is a skill she loves, so writing a children’s book with a lesson was important to her.
Hildie the Hedgehog was a character in her first book. Bridges thought, “Well, I could make a whole story about her, she’s cute.” For her second book, Bridges took classes on writing children’s literature through the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators.
In addition to being a member of the SCBWI, Bridges is a member of the Pikes Peak Watercolor Society, and is a former vice president for the local branch of the National League of American Pen Women.
Bridges has another children’s storybook on the way, as well as her first children’s novel.
“It will be a fairy tale about a king whose twin daughters have been kidnapped,” she says. The king learns the girls were sent through a portal from their home, the Kingdom of Catalathia to Colorado. He must break the evil spell put upon his kingdom and find a way to bring his daughters home. “The story is a flip” between two points of view and two time periods, the author says.
“Hildie’s Hat Party” is $14.95 at Amazon and on her the author’s website, lindakbridges.com.