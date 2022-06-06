Local artist Paes 164 has teamed up with Colorado Springs police to create what police are describing as the biggest mural in the city.

Paes 164 is a Colorado Springs tattoo and graffiti artist who has created art across Colorado Springs for several years, and began creating mural art about five or six years ago, Paes said.

On Wednesday though, Paes will unveil his largest piece of art yet, a massive mural painted on the south side of the Police Operations Center on the south edge of downtown.

"This is the biggest thing I've done yet," Paes said.

Collaboration on the mural between Paes and Colorado Springs police began about a year ago, Paes said. Paes recalled driving by what he described as "that big ugly a-- wall" outside the Police Operations Center for years before deciding to take matters into his own hands.

"I'm on a mission to paint as much as possible," Paes said. "Normally my assistant will reach out to companies and just ask them if they want a mural ... and that's exactly what happened here."

After a few emails and a sketch, Paes was hired to create the mural, which the police department had been eagerly attempting to do for a long time.

"They told me that they had been trying to get the wall painted for years, but were unsuccessful with other groups in town," Paes said.

Teaming up with the police department is something Paes said he was excited to do, despite having run-ins with police in his youth. In a 2019 interview with The Gazette, Paes discussed his past — painting trains and highway overpasses in Texas, before he was ultimately arrested and decided to create his artwork legally.

Now — despite his history in illegal graffiti art — Paes has many clients and friends who work in law enforcement, not just in Colorado Springs, but across the United States. Paes even discussed his relationship with the Albuquerque Police K-9 Unit, where he gave the entire unit tattoos, and that his current tattoo shop, Fallen Heroes Tattoos, has worked with many police officers and first responders in the area.

"They see my sports car they don't pull me over," Paes joked about his relationship with local law enforcement. "I have a relationship with them (police) where I'm not afraid to approach them now for (projects) like this. ... They're just normal people too."

After striking a deal with the police department, Paes said that due to his tattoo shop work schedule it took eight months for the mural to be completed. He spent 11 full days painting the mural.

The mural features what Paes described as new-school graffiti art of the Garden of the Gods, Pikes Peak, the police department badge and the word "community" written across the entire wall.

Community was a major theme for the mural, with Paes believing community is a key word for local law enforcement to strive to uphold.

"The cops are here to serve the community ... the CSPD building represents community," Paes said. "It's just taking their motto, and slapping it right on the wall."

According to Paes and police department via press release, the community mural is the biggest in all of Colorado Springs, stretching about 350 feet long and 50 feet high. Paes said that to complete the mural he had to use over 350 cans of spray paint and 50 gallons of paint.

"Me and buddies also probably drank at least 17 packs of Coors Banquet," Paes joked.

The mural will be unveiled at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday with Paes in attendance, at the south side of the police operations center.