THROUGH JULY 31
THROUGH NOV. 11
Military Museum Tour — 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sundays, Dragonman, 1200 Dragonman Drive; 683-2200, dragonmans.com.
THROUGH NOVEMBER
“Trenches to Treaties: World War I in Remembrance” — 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Money Museum, 818 N. Cascade Ave., $5, $4 for seniors, military and students, free for ages 12 and younger; 632-2646, money.org.
THROUGH DEC. 31
“The League of Wives: Vietnam’s POW/MIA Allies and Advocates” Exhibit — Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.: cspm.org.
ONGOING
Pikes Peak Chapter/Military Officers Association of America — Open to active-duty, retired and former officers in seven uniformed services. Monthly and special events. Activities include member luncheons, Business Professionals dinners, TOPS group breakfasts, more. Information and reservations: ppcmoaa.org.
Navy League Colorado Springs Council Bi-monthly Dinners — Open to anyone who supports the four sea services. No requirement to have served; navyleague-coloradosprings.org.
Readiness classes — 1-2:30 p.m. Mondays, Peterson Air Force Base; tinyurl.com/aq7a8uo.
Sampson AFB basic training graduates or permanent party personnel breakfast — 8 a.m., first Tuesday, Perkins Restaurant, 3295 E. Platte Ave.; Joe Coughlin, 574-7720, jfc752@msn.com.
USAFA Pre-Deployment Briefings — 11 a.m. Tuesdays or 2 p.m. Thursdays. Spouses are highly encouraged to attend these briefings. Registration: 333-3444.
VFW Post 4051 Bingo — Noon-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, Carefree Bingo, 3440 N. Carefree Circle; carefreebingo.com.
Paralyzed Veterans of America Mountain States Chapter Bingo — 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Bingo World, 272 S. Academy Blvd.; mscpva.org.
Peterson Air and Space Museum — Original Municipal Airport buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places, with exhibits and aircraft that highlight WWII, the Cold War Era and into the modern space era, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Military ID accepted or plan 24 hours ahead, call 556-4915 or go online to register: petemuseum.org. Volunteer tour guides needed. Experience is not required. Call 556-4915 or email 21sw.mu@us.af.mil for information.
The National Museum of World War II Aviation tours — 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m., Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 755 Aviation Way, $8 prepaid or $10 walk-in for adults, $5 prepaid, $6 walk-in for children ages 4-12, $6 prepaid, $8 walk-in for seniors, retired and active duty armed forces with ID. Space limited for tours, registration recommended: worldwariiaviation.org.
Welcome Home classes — 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays, Peterson Air Force Base; tinyurl.com/aq7a8uo.
Pikes Peak Chapter 15 of the Society of Military Widows Meeting — Open to widows of any branch of military service, regardless of the spouses rank, 10:30 a.m., last Wednesday, the Peterson Air Force Base Club; 597-0492, 260-8172.
Military Order of Purple Heart Bingo — 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Bingo World, 272 S. Academy Blvd.; moph423.com.
Mountain Post Running Club — 5K or 10K, 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays, Main PX, 6220 Martinez St., Fort Carson, free. Children, strollers and pets welcome; Kris Spiller, kspiller@bbcgrp.com.
Military Retiree Activities Office Meeting — 11:30 a.m. second Thursday, Peterson Air Force Base, The Club; 556-7153.
Order of Daedalians — Falcon Flight 11 Monthly Luncheons — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., second Thursday, alternating between Air Force Academy Club and Peterson Air Force Base. Commissioned military officers in any component of the U.S. armed forces who are or were (honorably discharged) pilots, warrant officers, Women Air Force Service Pilots (WASP), navigators, combat systems officers (CSO), naval flight officers (NFO), air battle managers (ABM), remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) pilots and flight surgeons of heavier-than-air-powered aircraft and astronauts are eligible for membership; falconflight11.org.
In-Service Recruiter — 9 a.m.-2 p.m. most Fridays, Air Force Academy. Appointment: 567-4494.
The Celebration Multicultural Ensemble — Vocal, spiritual, music group is open to all active, retired, DoD and local personnel. A group seeking male and female voices who enjoy singing in one of the following voice levels — soprano, alto, tenor, bass and baritone. Rehearsals 2:15 p.m. Saturdays (except holidays and performance days), Grace Lutheran Church, 1128 E. Boulder St.; Joyce, 392-7448.
The First Tee of Pikes Peak Military Family Clinics — Connect and learn golf at our state-of-the-art indoor golf facility, 9-11 a.m., first Saturday, 525 N. Academy Blvd. Taught by PGA professionals, $8/adult, $4/junior; thefirstteepikespeak.org.
Military Order of Purple Heart Meeting — 10:30 a.m. second Saturday, 2 Carson Circle, Fountain; moph423.com.
Pikes Peak Detachment of the Marine Corps League Meeting — 9 a.m. third Saturday, VFW Pikes Peak Post 4051, 430 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; pikespeakmcl.org.
Dutch Nelsen Chapter of the Korean War Veterans Association Meeting — Open to anyone that has ever served in Korea, in the air, land or sea or did not leave the states, their family members or friends, 11:30 a.m. third Saturday, Elks Lodge, 3400 N. Nevada Ave., charge for lunch. Reservations: Mike Thomason 214-6121.
Healing Warriors Program Veterans Pop-Up Clinic — Non-narcotic clinic therapy for pain and PTS, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., forth Saturday, American Legion Post 209, 3613 Jeannine Drive, free; healingwarriorsprogram.org.
Women’s Army United, Chapter 75 Meeting — 10 a.m., fourth Saturday, Sand Creek Division Police Department, 4125 Center Park Drive. Women from all branches of the military welcome; 660-3641, susan.andrade2@gmail.com.
Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Medical Records Review — For individuals within 180 days of retirement and/or separation, filing a disability claim with the VA. By appointment only: 333-3444.
Peer Navigator Veterans Integration Program — Veterans transitioning out of the military can receive training, education and job-placement assistance; David Shoup, 377-0484, facebook.com/peernavigators.
Veterans Squaring Away Veterans — VSAV’s mission is to assist, advise and mentor veterans, at no cost, as they deal with the challenges of transitioning from military service and facilitate their integration into civilian communities. Our military veteran peer advisers are uniquely experienced, results-oriented problem solvers committed to the lifelong well-being of veterans and their families; vsav.org.
