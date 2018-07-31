Health Notes appears on a space-available basis, free for nonprofits. Listings appear at the discretion of The Gazette. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.
Benefit Show and Concert — Local performers, games, food, drink and more, to benefit the Multiple Sclerosis Alliance, 6-10 p.m. Aug. 23, Hillside Gardens and Events Center, 1006 S. Institute Ave., $5-$10; msasoco.org.
Colorado Springs Senior Center — 1514 N. Hancock Ave., $1. Registration: 955-3400, tinyurl.com/yanx8k37.
• What is Acupuncture & Chinese Medicine? 10-11 a.m. Wednesday.
• Palliative Service, 10-11 a.m. Friday.
• Juicing Your Way to Vitality, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday.
• Medicare Made Clear, 1-2:30 p.m. Aug. 7.
• Essential Oils and Daily Rollers, 10-11 a.m. Aug. 8.
• Balance & Dizziness, 10-11 a.m. Aug. 10.
Heart Failure University — UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central, Black Conference Room, 1400 E. Boulder St., sixth floor, East Tower, free; 635-7172, ext. 1138.
• Guideline-Directed Medical Therapy for CHF, 2-4 p.m. Aug. 14.
Kids First Safety Day — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Chapel Hills Mall, 1710 Briargate Blvd.; 594-0111, kristin@chapelhillsmall.com.
Make Your Wishes Known — Advance Care Planning — Noon-1 p.m. Thursday, Silver Key Community Rooms, 1655 S. Murray Blvd., free. Registration: 632-5094.
Mountain View Walk — To benefit JDRF, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 18, Mountain View Adventure Park, Cripple Creek; Monica, 351-6284, tinyurl.com/y92gj5ww.
National Alliance on Mental Illness — Free.
• Mental Health First Aid Training, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 24, Citizens Service Center, 1675 Garden of the God Road. Registration: tinyurl.com/ydxh2ets.
PILLAR — Call or go online for location, registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
• Influenza Epidemic of 1918, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 8, $35.
PPACG Area Agency and Pikes Peak Library District Medicare 101 Classes — Free. Registration; 471-2096, 389-8968.
• 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 9, Old Colorado City Library, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.
Sertoma HEARS 5K — To fund hearing aids for those who cannot afford them, 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Bear Creek Park East, $15-$30, free for ages 11 and younger. Registration: h5ke.org.
Shrimp Boil — To benefit Cheyenne Village, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Country Club of Colorado, 125 Clubhouse Drive, $75. Tickets: 572-7488, cheyennevillage.org.
UCHealth Memorial Hospital HealthLink classes, screenings and programs — Registration: 444-2273, option 3, uchealth.org/healthlink.
• Power to Prevent Type 2 Diabetes: Healthy Choices Bring Powerful Changes, 6-7:45 p.m. Wednesday, UCHealth Memorial Administrative Center, 2420 E. Pikes Peak Ave., $20.